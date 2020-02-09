Joe Root concedes losing the fight to play for England in the Twenty20 World Cup

Sayantan FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

England Test skipper Joe Root in nets

England Test skipper Joe Root admits losing the fight to make the cut in the country’s Twenty20 squad for upcoming World Cup. The 29-year-old found himself among runs in the last edition, which dates back to 2016.

He was the third highest run-getter (249 runs @ 49.80), only behind Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal and Virat Kohli of India. Since the marquee event, Root has turned out for the Three Lions in just 12 matches. An average of 29.9 and a meek strike rate of 107.16 makes him just a shadow of his former self. Root, who will head home post the third and final One day game against South Africa made an honest assessment...

"I think being honest, looking at the squad there is at the minute and the players that are performing around the world in T20 competitions, I'm probably not in the best XI."

Root playing against South Africa in the first ODI at Newlands, Cape Town

The Yorkshire man said, "For that reason I'm being left out and that's part and parcel of cricket. Sometimes you have to take that on the chin."

Joe Root commits to red-ball venture

Root’s T20 average reads 41.50 but he seldom found himself approached by the IPL scouts or for that matter, the right-hander hardly made his presence felt in the Vitality Blast. "It'll be difficult for me to get opportunities to prove a point and play in domestic cricket so it is what it is." he added.

Leading his troops to a memorable Test series win on Proteas' soil, Root hit three fifties and rolled his arm for good in whites. He revealed that red-ball cricket is his current priority.

"I love white-ball cricket full stop but Test cricket is a big priority for me. It is frustrating but it is important, I suppose, to take rest when you can as a lot of the guys have done here before the T20s start." Root concluded.