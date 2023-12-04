Johnson’s rant, Bailey’s retort and plenty of drama: A detailed account of David Warner’s Test retirement controversy

Earlier this year, veteran Australian opener David Warner had confirmed that he would retire from Test cricket following the home series against Pakistan. He said it just days before the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia at The Oval, which the Aussies went on to win by 209 runs.

The 37-year-old left-handed batter has so far featured in 109 Tests, scoring 8487 runs at an average of 44.43, with 25 hundreds and 36 fifties. His record makes him one of the finest batters to have played the format for Australia.

Warner told the media ahead of the WTC 2023 final:

“I probably owe it to myself and my family - if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia. If I can get through this (WTC final and Ashes) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then.”

Warner’s hopes of a home farewell seemed to be going according to plans after he was named in the squad for the first Test of the three-match series against Pakistan. However, controversy erupted following a scathing write-up on Warner’s retirement plans by one of his former teammates, Mitchell Johnson.

What Mitchell Johnson had to say about David Warner’s Test retirement plans

In his column for The West Australian, Johnson questioned the selectors’ decision to pick the veteran opener for the first Test against Pakistan despite his poor form in the format. He also lashed out at Warner over his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal against South Africa.

“It’s been five years and David Warner has still never really owned the ball-tampering scandal. Now the way he is going out is underpinned by more of the same arrogance and disrespect to our country. As we prepare for David Warner’s farewell series, can somebody please tell me why?" Johnson wrote.

"Why a struggling Test opener gets to nominate his own retirement date? And why a player at the centre of one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history warrants a hero’s send-off?,” he added.

The former left-arm pacer further pointed out that Warner is still under a lifetime leadership ban imposed on him by Cricket Australia (CA). He also took a jibe at the batter and opined that he never deserved to be Australia’s Test captain.

“Yes, he has a decent overall record and some say is one of our greatest opening bats. But his past three years in Test cricket have been ordinary... Does this really warrant a swansong, a last hurrah against Pakistan that was forecast a year in advance as if he was bigger than the game and the Australian cricket team?” Johnson questioned.

Since the start of 2022, Warner has played 20 Tests, scoring 936 runs at an average of 26.74 with one hundred, which was the double century he hit against South Africa in December 2022.

“I hope he’s okay” - George Bailey’s dig at Johnson

Reacting to Johnson’s article, Australia’s chief selector George Bailey took a jibe at the former pacer and wondered if he was okay.

“I’ve been sent little snippets of the article. I hope he’s okay,” Bailey said at a press conference on Sunday.

Bailey went on to defend the decision to pick Warner for the first Test of the home series against Pakistan and opined:

“My only observation would be if someone can show me how being distant and unaware of what the players are going through and what the plans are with the team and the coaching staff and how that’s more beneficial, I’d be all ears.”

“Maybe there is beef, I don’t know” - Michael Clarke reacts to Johnson’s attack on Warner

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke expressed surprise at Johnson’s outburst against Warner. Recalling his days with the national side, he stated that he had not seen any evidence of significant “beef” between Warner and Johnson. Clarke, however, conceded that he might have missed out on something.

“In every sporting team. Not everybody gets on. Not everyone is best friends. Dave is a strong character, Mitch is a strong character, (they) went hard at each other in the nets. I saw that but I couldn’t sit here and say they had beef against one another when we played. Yeah (that’s why I wonder if) maybe I’ve missed something here ... Mitch hasn’t played for years now so maybe there is beef, I don’t know,” Clarke said on the Big Sports Breakfast, as quoted by Fox Cricket.

“If you go into that field, you have to have an opinion” - Darren Lehmann on Johnson

Former Australian coach Darren Lehmann did not take any stand on the matter but commented that Johnson has had his say on Warner’s Test retirement as a journalist, which can be viewed differently by different people.

He told RSN 927 in Melbourne, as quoted as saying by Fox Cricket:

“He [Johnson] has a bit to say and it has been an interesting 24 to 48 hours … with what has happened behind the scenes. I suppose that is what you have got to do as a journalist sometimes. If you go into that field, you have to have an opinion. He has his thoughts and penned them in a paper and that makes different reading for different people.

“Mitch has been involved in the set up for a long period of time. He sort of knows what is going on. Whether you agree with it or not, it is his opinion and he is entitled to that,” the 53-year-old added.

Lehmann, however, admitted that Warner is not guaranteed a place in the team for the final Test in Sydney and will have to score runs to push his case.

“Reading between the lines, he has to get some runs, doesn’t he? I think they would like to get him to Sydney and let him retire on his own terms, go out and in his home Test match, but having said that … he has to get some runs to make that happen,” Lehmann said.

“Only time will tell. If he gets runs … which will be a tough ask against the Pakistan attack which is pretty good. If he does that and gets there, then good on him. He has had a fantastic career,” the former batter concluded.

Incidentally, Lehmann was Australia’s coach when the ball-tampering saga featuring Warner, Steve Smith, and Cameron Bancroft played out in South Africa. Lehmann resigned from his post in the wake of the controversy.