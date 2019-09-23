Jonny Bairstow dropped from the Test squad; four uncapped players called up for the Test series against New Zealand

Bairstow hasn't endured the best of fortunes in Tests in 2019

Jonny Bairstow's extended lean patch in red-ball cricket has cost him a place in England's Test squad. Bairstow, who averages 20.25 in 9 Tests this year, looked completely out of sorts in the Ashes which led to his omission from England's Test squad for the Test series against New Zealand.

Jos Buttler will take up the wicket-keeping duties in the 2-match Test series in the absence of Bairstow. Apart from the latter, Jason Roy was also axed from the squad.

The opener was shuffled across the batting order against Australia but unfortunately, he couldn't find his touch.

James Anderson was also not included in the side as he was given more time to regain match fitness.

Moreover, the inclusion of four uncapped players in the Test squad is probably a sign of England's desperation to turn things around in Test cricket.

Uncapped quartet Matthew Parkinson, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley and Saqib Mahmood have all been called up for the Test series against New Zealand.

While Sibley and Crawley will be competing for spots in the top order, Saqib and Parkinson will strengthen the bowling attack. Leg-spinner Parkinson, being the only specialist spinner in the side, is in line for a Test debut.

The bowling duo also made it to England's T20 squad for the 5-match T20 series against the Kiwis.

Bairstow was a part of the T20 squad that has a fresh look to it. The likes of Buttler, Ben Stokes, Roy, Moeen Ali and Joe Root weren't considered with an eye on next year's World T20.

Sam Billings is making a comeback into the England side after recovering from a shoulder dislocation. The Curran brothers were also included in the squad whereas Tom Banton, Lewis Gregory and Pat Brown are the fresh faces to look out for in the shortest format.

England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, James Vince

England Test squad: Joe Root (capt), Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes