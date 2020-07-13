Jos Buttler keeps getting out; he has only two Tests to save his career, opines Darren Gough

England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler has not been able to make the most of the chances that he has gotten in the longest format of the game for England. And, now, former England pacer Darren Gough believes that Jos Buttler has only two Tests left to somehow salvage his Test career.

Jos Buttler was preferred over Jonny Bairstow

England had dropped Jonny Bairstow from the squad for the first Test against the West Indies and had shown faith in Jos Buttler. However, he failed to impress with the bat and also dropped an important catch of Jermaine Blackwood in the second innings. Blackwood ended up scoring 95 as West Indies beat England by 4 wickets.

Furthermore, Darren Gough talked about how Jos Buttler has not been ruthless enough in Tests and how he keeps getting out, something that is considered a cardinal sin in the longest format.

"Jos Buttler has got two Test matches to save his career, for me. He's a terrific talent, lots of kids look up to him and he has all the shots. But, in Test cricket, you can't just keep getting out and that's what he keeps doing," Darren Gough told Sky Sports Cricket.

Additionally, Darren Gough believes that there needs to be a change in England's bowling line-up for the second Test at Old Trafford.

The former pacer feels that there must be a rotation between Jofra Archer and Mark Wood. Mark Wood had impressed everyone on England's tour of South Africa but Darren Gough believes that it is important to keep aforementioned pair fresh.

Thus, opened up on bringing Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes back into the playing XI for the second Test, with the duo according James Anderson and Wood a rest.

"I think Broad's coming back in. I would rest Wood and Anderson at Old Trafford and bring in Broad and Woakes .That would be my plan then, with back-to-back Test matches, you bring Anderson and Wood back (for the third Test). I've said from the start - rotate Archer and Wood. We got a bit carried away, seeing Wood bowl really quickly in South Africa. We've seen Archer do it, but it's very hard to do it every single game. Broad, Woakes and Anderson are the reliable three, while Archer and Wood will blow away the opposition on their day," Darren Gough asserted.

With the West Indies winning the first Test, England will have to get their selection spot on to have a good chance of coming back in the series. While the return of Joe Root will boost the Three Lions' chances, the West Indians would be harboring hopes of their first Test series triumph on English soil since 1988.