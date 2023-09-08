Jos Buttler's top 3 knocks vs India 

Jos Buttler has arguably been one of the greatest white ball batters modern-day cricket has seen and his versatility is one of the main reasons behind his stature. While he initially batted in the middle order only, Buttler's potential was maximized as an opener in T20Is.

He has already won the T20 World Cup as a captain and also played a crucial role in winning the ODI World Cup at home four years ago. Buttler will be leading England in Indian conditions next month for their title defense and will certainly fancy his chances.

On the occasion of his 33rd birthday, let's take a look at the three of the best knocks that Jos Buttler has played against India:

#3 83*(52), 3rd T20I, India vs England 2021, Ahmedabad

When Jos Buttler gets going at the top of the order, there's hardly anything that the opposition can do to stop him. That's exactly what happened during the third T20I between India and England in Ahmedabad in 2021.

Virat Kohli's fine 77* was the saving grace for India as they somehow managed to score 156/6 in their 20 overs. They needed early wickets and while they got Jason Roy's scalp, Buttler seemed to be batting at a different level altogether. He scored 83 off just 52 balls and absolutely blew the Men in Blue away. England won the game in a canter by eight wickets with a well-made 40* from Jonny Bairstow

#2 106 (176), 3rd Test, England vs India 2018, Nottingham

Jos Buttler has scored just one international hundred against India and that came during the third Test of the 2018 Test series between the two nations in Nottingham. After being 0-2 down, India dominated the third Test and although they won the game, Buttler showed great resistance from the hosts.

The target of 521 always seemed to be a bit too much for England, but a half-century from Ben Stokes (62) and a fine hundred from Buttler (106) helped them delay the inevitable. Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul in the second innings as India won the game by 203 runs.

#1 80*(49), T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal, Adelaide

Arguably Jos Buttler's most destructive and impactful knock against India came during the T20 World Cup last year in the first semifinal at the Adelaide Oval. India huffed and puffed their way to set a target of 169, but stood no chance against the carnage from the England openers.

Both Buttler and Alex Hales were on top of the bowlers from the get-go, making a mockery of the required run rate with boundaries and sixes at regular intervals. Whatever captain Rohit Sharma tried just didn't seem to work against England's carnage. Buttler's 80* and Hales' 86* meant that England thumped India by 10 wickets and made it to the final.