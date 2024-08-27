Josh Hull or Olly Stone - who should England pick as Mark Wood's replacement for Lord's Test vs Sri Lanka?

England speedster Mark Wood has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka after suffering a muscle strain during the third day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka. Josh Hull, the 20-year-old left-arm fast bowler who bagged a fifer during the tour game for the England Lions, has been included in the Test squad to replace Wood.

Wood hobbled off the field late on Day 3 of the opening Test, and subsequent scans have revealed a right thigh muscle strain. The tall and lanky left-arm pacer Hull has received his maiden call-up to the England Test squad.

While the more experienced Ollie Stone might replace Wood in the second Test, the experience of spending time in the English dressing room will come in handy for Hull. England won the opening Test by five wickets.

The squad will assemble in London on Monday before the second Test in Lord’s from August 29. It will be interesting to see who replaces Wood for the second Test. They have won the first four Tests of the home season and will look to continue the good work for the rest of the series.

Recent form

Josh Hull made a name for himself after bagging five wickets in the tour game against Sri Lanka, while playing for the England Lions. The six-foot-seven fast bowler brings a different sort of variety. His height helps him to get more bounce than most fast bowlers.

Hull hasn't played too much red-ball cricket recently, barring the tour game against Sri Lanka. He finished with figures of 5-72 and knows a thing or two about the Lankan batting line-up. In the last first-class match, he bagged a solitary wicket but come the Test series, Hull will expect to make a significant impact if he makes his Test debut.

He was in good form during the Vitality T20 Blast, bagging eight wickets in his last six outings. He was also a part of the Manchester Originals squad in the Men’s Hundred competition. Meanwhile, coming to Olly Stone, he's a much-experienced bowler and could be the preferred option ahead of Hull for the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Stone made his Test debut against Ireland in 2019 but has only played three Tests, bagging 10 wickets at a superb average of 19.40. He wasn't at his best during the Hundred Men’s competition, but red-ball cricket is a whole new ball game.

Who is more suited to English conditions?

The England team management might be tempted to include Josh Hull in the playing XI. The lanky speedster offers something different due to his enormous height and the bounce he extracts, which can put any batting line-up under pressure.

The left-arm pacer has the ability to consistently hit 85 mph, but what makes him special for his age is his awareness of bowling different lengths to different batters. He knows when to pitch it up and when to hit the hard lengths, which was on display during his maiden season for Leicestershire.

He took 32 wickets in his maiden campaign for the Leicestershire Foxes in the 2023 season after coming through their academy system. He displayed his skills and ability to handle pressure. Hull swings the ball both ways with the new cherry and can also play the role of a partnership breaker.

Meanwhile Olly Stone has an impressive record in the first class circuit. He emerged as an out-and-out fast bowler who bowled some of the fastest spells in county cricket in 2015. Just when his career was about to kickstart, he was jolted with a back problem, which had also affected him in the initial stages of his career.

Consistent performances at the first-class level helped Stone earn his maiden international call up, and he went on to make his Test debut against Ireland. He can consistently hit the right channels and tends to be skiddier than what it looks to the naked eye.

His last Test for England came against New Zealand in 2021, but his experience and ability to perform in English conditions means he could eplace Mark Wood in the second Test.

