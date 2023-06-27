Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali as England announce playing XI for 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's

Seamer Josh Tongue has been named in England's playing XI for the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord's, with all-rounder Moeen Ali making way for him. The announcement was made on Tuesday, June 27, the eve of the Test.

Tongue debuted at the same venue in the one-off Test against Ireland at the start of the month and impressed with his movement and control. Having gone wicketless in the first innings, he bagged a five-wicket haul in the second as England wrapped up a 10-wicket win in three days.

The move to play Tongue sees the hosts opting for an all-seam attack, and the signs are pointing towards a bowler-friendly pitch at Lord's. The first Test at Edgbaston saw a flat pitch with very little assistance on offer for the bowlers, which was also called out by veteran fast bowler James Anderson.

The hosts had earlier named Rehan Ahmed as cover for Moeen, who bowled with a blistered index finger in the first Test and struggled for control. The leg-spinner now has to wait for a chance to make his Ashes debut, with Joe Root being the only spinning option in the playing XI.

England XI for 2nd Ashes Test: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson.

England look to bounce back and level the Ashes series at Lord's

Having lost a thriller at Edgbaston, Ben Stokes and Co. will be itching to draw level when they face off against Australia at Lord's on Wednesday, June 28.

With Australia chasing 281 for victory in the first Test, they were in deep trouble at 227/8 before skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon shared an unbeaten 55-run stand to script a famous two-wicket victory.

Australia are yet to announce their playing XI for the Lord's Test, although not too many changes are expected to the one that saw them take a 1-0 lead in the series. It remains to be seen if Mitchell Starc, who was left out of the opener, will get a go this time out.

Can England bounce back and level the series at Lord's? Have your say in the comments section below!

