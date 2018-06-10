Justin Langer throws support behind out-of-form Glenn Maxwell

Langer also spoke about the inclusion of Ricky Ponting as his assistant coach.

Maxwell failed against Middlesex

What’s the story?

After a string of failures, Glenn Maxwell is feeling the heat and his position in the ODI side might well slip away.

However, head coach Justin Langer has thrown his weight behind the player and has said that a big score is just around the corner.

"He is [a worry] but that said I have been super impressed with Glenn Maxwell, his preparation has been literally outstanding. I would be very surprised if he doesn't get a very big score very soon," Langer said after Australia defeated Middlesex in the warm-up match.

The details

Langer has also said that despite all the talk of Maxwell not playing according to his potential, he has been mighty impressed with his training and how he handles himself in and around the team.

The former Australian opener also said that with the arrival of Ricky Ponting, who will come in to assist him, Maxwell would get a familiar face to work with since he spent two months with the former captain at the Delhi Daredevils.

In case you didn’t know…

Glenn Maxwell was the only man in the Australian top order to have not got off to a start against Middlesex at Lord's. Travis Head smashed a century and with the form of Shaun Marsh and Marcus Stoinis, Langer might well try them at the number three and four positions.

What’s next?

Australia have started the England campaign on the positive tone after having won both their practice matches and with their batting looking in solid shape, Langer can afford to juggle around with options.

Michael Neser, the Queensland fast bowler was drafted in as a replacement for the injured Josh Hazlewood and if reports are to be believed, he might get a debut in the first ODI match at the Oval.