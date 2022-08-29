“Kaise gale milu yaar” - 5 heart-warming interactions between Rohit Sharma and fans

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, along with Virat Kohli, is among the most popular cricketers of the current generation. Courtesy of their exploits with the bat, they have won legions of admirers, not just in India, but all over the globe.

Apart from his batting brilliance, Hitman is also renowned for his humor. An illustration of the same was on display during a recent interaction with his fans.

In a viral video, a fan can be heard asking for an autographed jersey from the Indian captain after a practice session in Dubai. Rohit promises to give it to the fan. However, upon being asked when, he cheekily responded:

“Arre series toh khatam hone do bhai (At least let the series end first)".

Rohit Sharma promises a fan his signed t-shirt after winning the Final.https://t.co/8FOvy1jc3n

This is not the first incident of Rohit’s endearing interaction with fans. He has made it a habit of going viral with his admirers.

In this feature, we recap instances of heart-warming interactions between the Indian captain and fans.

#5 Hitman’s special gesture for fans in Florida

Screenshots from BCCI's video of Rohit Sharma thanking fans in Florida.

After India won the fourth T20I of the five-match series against West Indies at Lauderhill in Florida earlier this month, Rohit decided to appreciate the crowd that had come to watch them play. After waving at the fans, we went around the stadium and exchanged high fives with a number of them.

The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the Indian captain’s interaction with the fans with the caption:

“Thanking fans & appreciating their support - Captain @ImRo45 way! Scenes after #TeamIndia's win in the 4th #WIvIND T20I in Florida.”

Speaking of the game, the Men in Blue trounced the Windies by 59 runs. Batting first, India put up an impressive 191 for five on the board, with good contributions all round. Arshdeep Singh (3/12) and Avesh Khan (2/17) then starred with the ball as India bundled out West Indies for 132.

#4 When the Hitman met a 6-year-old fan who was injured by his six

Cricket is Love ❤ @cricketfan__ Rohit Sharma met the girl after the match who got injured by Rohit's six and gave her chocolate. Nice gesture by the Indian Captain Rohit Sharma met the girl after the match who got injured by Rohit's six and gave her chocolate. Nice gesture by the Indian Captain 👏 https://t.co/thFlfro1Bb

During the first ODI of the three-match series in England in July, the Indian opener was in fine form. He struck five fours and seven sixes in his unbeaten 76 off 58 balls as the visitors thumped the hosts by 10 wickets at The Oval.

One of his trademark pull shots, however, struck a six-year-old girl in the stands. The match had to be halted for a few moments and England’s physio also went over to check if the little fan was okay.

Later, a social media post went viral in which Rohit was seen meeting the girl, identified as Meera Salvi, after the match. The post even claimed that he gave the girl a chocolate. The England team also chipped in and gifted a jersey to Meera.

#3 Rohit gifts fan autographed hat

#CWC19 She got hit by a @ImRo45 maximum and the opener was kind enough to check on her and give her a signed hat. She got hit by a @ImRo45 maximum and the opener was kind enough to check on her and give her a signed hat.#CWC19 https://t.co/KqFqrpC7dS

In a similar incident to the one at The Oval, a Rohit six had a hit fan in the stands during the 2019 World Cup as well. During a group match against Bangladesh in Birmingham, the Hitman struck a superb 104 off 92 balls. He smashed seven fours and five sixes, with one of the maximums striking a fan in the stands.

In a praiseworthy gesture, the Indian opener met the injured fan after the game to check on her. He even gifted her an autographed hat.

The BCCI shared a picture of the meeting with the caption:

"She got hit by a @ImRo45 maximum and the opener was kind enough to check on her and give her a signed hat.”

India won the match against Bangladesh by 28 runs. Batting first, they posted 314 for nine and then restricted the opposition to 286.

#2 When a fan kissed Rohit

During the 2018 Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final match between Mumbai and Bihar, a fan ran into the stadium and touched Rohit’s feet.

That’s not all, he even hugged and kissed the cricketer. In his humble manner, the cricketer politely requested the fan to go back.

Having met the star cricketer, the fan ran back dancing and jumping in joy. Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal engaged in some fun banter over the incident.

Sharing a picture of the incident from a newspaper clipping, Ritika put up an Instagram story and tagged Chahal, saying:

"You and I both have competitions.”

In an equally hilarious manner, Chahal replied:

“Bhabhi yeah kya ho raha hai, yeah kya ho raha hai (Bhabhi, what is this happening?).”

Chahal, Ritika, and Rohit are renowned for pulling each other's legs through funny posts and comments on social media.

#1 Rohit’s unique hug with Pakistan fan

During a practice session for the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, some Pakistani fans requested Rohit to come and meet him. The Indian captain obliged.

Although the training facility was cordoned off with steel fencing, a fan still asked the cricketer to hug him. The fan pleaded:

“Rohit bhai, please mujhse gale milo (Please hug me).”

The perplexed Indian batter, with an obvious reference to the fencing, replied:

“Kaise gale milu yaar? (How do I hug you?).”

However, the fan pleaded again and asked him to "hug" him through the steel fencing. Rohit gladly did so, and won over more admirers.

