"Rohit sledges me all the time” - 5 fun exchanges during Insta Live sessions featuring Hitman

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is known for his humor both on and off the cricket field. He makes it a point to enjoy the game and make it enjoyable for the fans as well. In a recent viral video, he was seen having a fun interaction with Pakistani fans in Dubai.

Due to his jovial nature, the cricketer is popular not just among the public, but among his teammates as well. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and a few others have openly spoken about how the Hitman’s support has helped them in their respective careers.

Due to the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rohit has formed strong bonds with players from other nations as well, be it Kieron Pollard from the West Indies or New Zealand's Trent Boult.

The Indian captain continues to make interesting appearances on Instagram Live sessions with fellow cricketers, and the same has led to some jovial moments being put together.

Here’s a compilation of some fun exchanges during Insta live sessions featuring the Hitman.

#1 When ABD ‘accused’ Hitman of sledging

South African legend AB de Villiers. Pic: Getty Images

In March 2020, Rohit was on Instagram Live with former England batter Kevin Pietersen and South African legend AB de Villiers. While Rohit and KP were having a discussion, De Villiers was commenting on the chat.

He also spotted Yuzvendra Chahal, his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate, in the chat and wrote:

“3 Legends, Chahal also here. I miss you Yuzi.”

The comment that went viral, though, was the one ABD made on Rohit. He wrote:

“Rohit sledges me all the time."

It was all in good humor as the cricketers enjoyed themselves off the field.

#2 Ritika interrupts Rohit-Yuvraj chat

(Left) Rohit Sharma with Ritika Sajdeh; (Right) The Hitman with Yuvraj Singh. Pics: Instagram

During the lockdown, Rohit and former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also caught up for an Instagram Live session, during which they discussed a range of topics.

Hitman recalled mistakenly keeping his kit on Yuvraj’s seat on the team bus when he was new to the Indian team and how the latter had told him to vacate the seat and sit in another place.

Out of nowhere, Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh interrupted the chat and asked:

“What about the first time you met me?”

Ritika’s cute act reminded many of Anushka Sharma, who had interrupted Virat Kohli’s live chat with Pietersen and commented:

“Chalo chalo dinner time (let’s go it’s dinner time).”

#3 “Kidhar tha raat bhar?” - When Rohit trolled Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal (right) chats with captain Rohit Sharma. Pic: Getty Images

It’s no secret that Rohit loves trolling Indian leg-spinner Chahal. Over the years, he has posted some hilarious comments on Chahal’s social media uploads.

Rohit’s funny side was on display again when the two appeared together in an Insta Live session, which also had Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar, during India’s recent tour of the West Indies.

In a clip from the live session that went viral, Rohit is heard asking Chahal:

“Kidhar tha raat bhar? Breakfast pe kyu nahi aya? (Where were you whole night? Why didn’t you come for breakfast?). ”

Plasmid @GOATED_ROHIT

All four are my fav

Rip Rohit’s Wi-Fi Here is Full recording of Rohit’s Insta live with Sky , Pant and Chahal 🛑All four are my favRip Rohit’s Wi-Fi Here is Full recording of Rohit’s Insta live with Sky , Pant and Chahal 🛑 All four are my fav 😍Rip Rohit’s Wi-Fi 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/34gB9Fotiz

The leggie responded that he was with the Indian captain only. Rohit’s leg-pulling session continued as Pant and Suryakumar also enjoyed the conversation.

#4 When Rohit Sharma opened up about his cricket crush

Team India captain Rohit Sharma. Pic: Getty Images

During an Instagram Live session with Yuvraj, the current Indian captain also opened up about his cricket crush. He revealed during the interaction:

“When I came into the team, my cricket crush was Yuvraj Singh. I always wanted to talk to Yuvraj Singh, I always wanted to see how he prepares and what he does.”

Hitman made his debut in 2007. By then, Yuvraj had established himself as one of the star performers in white-ball cricket. Rohit made his T20I debut during the 2007 World Cup in the same match against England in which Yuvraj slammed six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad.

#5 Chahal crashes Rohit-Raina Instagram session

Suresh Raina (left) with the Hitma. Pic: Getty Images

When Rohit is in action, whether on or off the cricket field, Chahal is rarely far away. A couple of years back, Rohit and Indian left-hander Suresh Raina decided to have a chat on Instagram Live. They discussed about the 2011 World Cup, the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as lockdown.

Chahal crashed the interaction and posted some funny, irrelevant comments, one of them being:

"Any tips about arrange marriage."

Another of his comments read:

"Even I played for MI (Mumbai Indians)."

Chahal and Rohit are currently in the UAE for the Asia Cup 2022, which begin on Saturday (August 27). India will be in action on Sunday when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai.

Edited by Samya Majumdar