Kane Williamson equals Stephen Fleming’s record for most fifty-plus scores by a New Zealand batsman

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson added another feather to his illustrious cap. He has equalled the record for the most fifty-plus scores by a New Zealander in Test cricket.

Kane Williamson achieved the feat during the ongoing Test match against Pakistan at Mount Maunganui. Following his century in the match, he now has 55 fifty-plus scores for New Zealand (23 hundreds and 32 fifties), the same as former skipper Stephen Fleming (9 hundreds and 46 fifties).

(Most fifty-plus scores include half-centuries as well as hundreds and double hundreds.)

The current New Zealand captain still needs 15 half-centuries to overtake Fleming on the list of most Test fifties by a Kiwi. While Kane Williamson currently has 32 fifties to his name, Fleming ended his career with 46.

LUNCH on DAY TWO 👍🏽



A couple of milestones and a couple of wickets in an even morning of Test cricket 🏏



🇳🇿 301/5 | Watling 13* | Santner 11* #NZvPAK #CricketNation

📷 = @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/WXdwMVFWRR — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 27, 2020

Kane Williamson continues his rich vein of form

Williamson registered his 23rd Test hundred in the ongoing first Test against Pakistan at Mount Maunganui. Leading from the front, the 30-year-old scored 129 from 297 balls with the aid of 12 fours and a six, before falling to spinner Yasir Shah.

This was the Kiwi captain’s second century in a row. He hammered 251 at Hamilton against West Indies before missing the second Test for paternity leave.

Kane Williamson walked in with his side struggling at 13 for 2 and lifted New Zealand out of trouble with a fine innings in the company of Ross Taylor, who contributed 70. Williamson and Taylor added 120 for the third wicket to steady the innings.

TEA TIME at @BayOvalOfficial and after a couple of lusty blows, Kyle Jamieson eventually nicked out to @TheRealPCB's Mohammad Abbas for 32.



WATCH the final session LIVE on @sparknzsport 🏏

📲 https://t.co/jRVPglwYQB



🇳🇿 388/7 Watling 59* | Southee 0*#NZvPAK #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/N9lEEIjM3X — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 27, 2020

Advertisement

Taylor himself became New Zealand’s most-capped player when the Test kicked-off. He is making his 438th appearance for New Zealand across formats.

New Zealand recovered brilliantly from the bad start and, at the time of filing this report, had posted 424 for 9 in 152 overs.

Apart from Kane Williamson’s hundred and Taylor’s 70, Henry Nicholls (56) and BJ Watling (73) also chipped in with significant contributions.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi had picked up four wickets and Yasir Shah two.