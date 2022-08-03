"Kholi marry me!" - 5 overseas women's cricketers who made special posts for Virat Kohli on social media

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has an enormous fanbase. The Indian batter is the most-followed cricketer on Instagram. Fans not only love him for his on-field performances but for his lifestyle, fitness and style as well.

Speaking of Virat Kohli's numbers on the field, he has aggregated more than 23,000 runs for India across all three formats of international cricket. In the IPL, he is at the top of the batting charts with more than 6,600 runs to his name.

Kohli's massive success has earned him many fans among the other cricketing squads as well. Quite a few men's players have heaped praise on him and revealed that they idolize him. Similarly, some women's cricketers have also appreciated Kohli in different ways.

In this listicle, we will look at the five foreign women's cricketers who made a special post for Virat Kohli on social media.

#1 Virat Kohli is an inspiration for Kainat Imtiaz

Pakistan women's cricketer Kainat Imtiaz heaped praise on Virat after he announced that he would step down as India's Test captain. Quoting the tweet posted by Virat, Imtiaz wrote on Twitter:

"7 years of fearless cricket. One of the greatest captains that we have seen. Hats off @imVkohli Real GOAT real INSPIRATION."

#2 Danielle Wyatt has been an admirer of Virat Kohli

Danielle Wyatt @Danni_Wyatt Unbelievable tekkers by Kohli! Take a bow son! Malinga's yorkers are even going for 4 #chins Unbelievable tekkers by Kohli! Take a bow son! Malinga's yorkers are even going for 4 #chins

Danielle Wyatt of England has been a huge fan of Virat since his early days. She has often praised him for his batting performances on social media. During the ICC T20 World Cup 2014 in Bangladesh, Wyatt publicly proposed to Virat, writing:

"Kholi marry me!!!"

#3 Katherine Brunt

Another cricketer from the England women's team who has been a big fan of Kohli is Katherine Brunt. Back in 2014, when Danielle Wyatt asked Virat to marry her, Brunt chimed in and cheekily commented:

"Too late don, he asked me last week."

Fans should note that Brunt has been very successful in women's cricket. She has scored over 1,500 runs and scalped 236 wickets across the three formats of the game.

#4 Dane van Niekerk

Danevn81 @Danevn811 Stop looking for reasons to discredit what @imVkohli has done for the game of cricket!! On the up, over extra and made it look easy.. a legend will always be a legend.. accept it! A tournament, a season does not define over a decade of consistent performances! #TATAIPL2022 Stop looking for reasons to discredit what @imVkohli has done for the game of cricket!! On the up, over extra and made it look easy.. a legend will always be a legend.. accept it! A tournament, a season does not define over a decade of consistent performances! #TATAIPL2022

South African women's cricketer Dane van Niekerk lashed out at fans and critics who slammed Virat Kohli for his disappointing showing in IPL 2022. She urged fans to stop looking for reasons to discredit Virat's achievements.

In Dane's view, Virat will always remain a legend and one bad tournament or season does not change the fact.

#5 Kate Cross once requested Virat Kohli to join her on a podcast

England women's cricketers Kate Cross and Alexandra Hartley have regularly tweeted about Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings during the IPL seasons. They host the No Balls podcast and once requested Virat to be a guest on the show.

Besides, when a fan created an edit of Virat wearing the Chennai Super Kings jersey last year, Cross wrote that yellow suits him and thanked the creator for the edited picture.

Despite his disappointing performances in recent matches, it is evident Kohli will always have a loyal fanbase that will back him no matter what.

