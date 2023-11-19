King Kohli to Splendid Shreyas: Gautam Gambhir analyzes Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from 2023 World Cup semi-finals

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir has shared his thoughts on the Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments, powered by hdfclife.com, from the two semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup.

Team India beat New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, they posted 397/4 and then held the Kiwis to 327. In the second semi-final, Australia got the better of South Africa by three wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After restricting the Proteas to 212, Aussies chased the target in 47.2 overs.

Asked who he would pick as the “Jeet Ka Insurance” player from the 2023 World Cup semi-final games, Gambhir chose Indian pacer Mohammed Shami for his brilliant figures of 7/57 - the best-ever bowling analysis by an Indian in ODIs. Hailing the fast bowler, Gambhir commented:

“If any player takes seven wickets, what can be better than that? Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma as well scored runs, but taking seven wickets in one-day cricket, that too when you are coming on to bowl one change, you can’t looked beyond him.”

Virat Kohli’s 117 off 113 balls against New Zealand tops the list of Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from the 2023 World Cup semi-finals. With his ton, Kohli also became the first batter to hit 50 ODI tons, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record. Praising the star batter, Gambhir said:

“Someone who can get 50 hundreds in one-day cricket has been phenomenal. Longevity, absorbing pressure in a chase - what can be better than that? I would say again that stats are not important. Kohli is playing the role given to him by the team very well. And that is very important. It’s a fabulous performance and I hope he can continue to do that.”

Kohli came into bat after skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 47. Later, Shubman Gill also retired hurt for 79. India would have been under some pressure in those moments. However, Kohli saved India from potential danger by anchoring the innings.

Australian opener Travis Head’s 62 off 48 features in second position on the list of Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from the World Cup semis. According to Gambhir, Head’s all-round show was instrumental in Australia’s triumph over South Africa. He commented:

“More than his batting, his contribution with the ball was more important. If Heinrich Klaasen had carried on batting with David Miller, South Africa could have won this match. In batting, we know he likes to play in one gear. He gives you chances, but as long he is at the crease, he will score runs.”

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer’s 105 off 70 is third on the list of Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from the semi-finals of the World Cup. He smashed four fours and eight sixes in his brilliant knock. Sharing his thoughts on the No. 4 batter, Gambhir commented:

“He scored 105 off only 70 balls. If India had only scored 350, it would have been chaseable. He is playing in his first World Cup. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have played many World Cups, but this is his first. In his first knockout game against New Zealand, he was playing that home. The pressure couldn’t have been greater. Absolute game changer.”

Shreyas been consistency-personified for India in the 2023 World Cup. With one impactful knock after the other, he had been the middle-order insurance for the team in the batting department.

