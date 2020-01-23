KL Rahul donates man-of-the-match cash prize to an animal dispensary in Chennai

KL Rahul won the man of the match award in the second ODI against Australia

Animal rights activist Shravan Krishnan was promised something by his friend and Indian cricketer KL Rahul a few days ago. The opening batsman promised to donate his cash reward for animal welfare, the next time he received the player of the match award. In the second ODI against Australia on January 17, KL Rahul bagged the award and INR 1 lakh.

"I knew he would send the money right after he won. But what surprised me was that he had sent double the amount that he won," says Shravan as per media agencies. "He transferred a total of INR 2 lakh to the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD)" he adds.

The dispensary is a programme for animal welfare at the Theosophical Society and Shravan is the centre's coordinator - himself a former cricketer who represented Tamil Nadu, and had even attended South Zone camps with KL Rahul.

"Rahul and I have always been in touch and when I put photos of injured animals on Instagram he would tell me that it was difficult to even look at them," says Shravan

"He always said that he can't be hands on and help us at the centre but that we should contact him for any financial assistance."

The BMAD provides medical care for animals, arranges for animal rescue, disaster aid and vaccination. The money donated by the batsman will be used for cost for these activities.