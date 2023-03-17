KL Rahul fifty guides India to 5-wicket victory in 1st ODI vs Australia

Under-pressure Team India batter KL Rahul scored a fine 75* off 91 balls as the hosts beat Australia by five wickets in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17.

Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja (45* off 69) added an unbroken 108 for the sixth wicket as the Men in Blue chased down 189 in 39.5 overs.

Bowling first after winning the toss, India’s bowlers excelled in bundling out Australia for 188 in 35.4 overs. Defending a small score, Mitchell Starc bowled a terrific spell as India were reduced to 39/4 by the 11th over. However, Rahul guided the chase with a mature knock.

With no pressure of the asking rate, the keeper-batter eased to his half-century. Rahul opened up after crossing the landmark, slamming leg-spinner Adam Zampa for a four and a six. Jadeja brought up the winning runs in style, smacking Starc for two fours in the 40th over.

Earlier, Marcus Stoinis got the early breakthrough for the visitors, trapping Ishan Kishan (three) lbw with a sharp delivery that swung back in. Starc then took out Virat Kohli (four), Suryakumar Yadav (0) and Shubman Gill (20).

Kohli was struck in front by a well-directed inswinger as the batter played across the line and missed the ball. Suryakumar was trapped lbw for a golden duck as a length ball shaped back in and beat the right-hander for pace as well. Gill did well to reach 20 before a loose drive went in the air and was caught at backward point.

Skipper Hardik Pandya and Rahul steadied the innings, adding 44 for the fifth wicket. However, just when India seemed to be fighting back, Pandya was surprised by a smart bouncer from Cameron Green.

The Indian captain was caught at deep backward square leg for 25 off 31 balls. The wicket reduced India to 83/5 in the 20th over. Rahul and Jadeja, however, ensured the hosts got home without any further trouble.

Shami and Siraj claim three each as India clean up Australia cheaply

Mohammed Shami (3/17) and Mohammed Siraj (3/29) came up with impressive bowling efforts as Team India cleaned up Australia for 188 in 35.4 overs.

After losing Travis Head to Siraj for five, the Aussies recovered well to reach 129/2 by the 20th over. However, they crumbled after Mitchell Marsh was dismissed for 81 off 65 balls. Australia ended up losing their last eight wickets for 59 runs.

Skipper Steven Smith looked good for his 22, before being brilliantly caught by Rahul off Pandya’s bowling. Marsh was in terrific form, slamming 10 fours and five sixes. His wonderful knock ended when he tried to take on Jadeja, but was caught at short third man off the outside edge.

Kuldeep Yadav sent back Marnus Labuschagne for 15 as the right-hander uppishly cut a delivery towards short third man, where Jadeja pulled off a brilliant diving catch. Shami then bowled Josh Inglis (26) and Cameron Green (12). Inglis dragged one back onto his stumps, while Green was beaten all ends up.

There was no resistance from the rest of the batters as Glenn Maxwell (eight), Sean Abbott (0), and Adam Zampa (0) all fell cheaply.

