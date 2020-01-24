KL Rahul hits MS Dhoni-esque six off Tim Southee in first T20I [Watch]

24 Jan 2020

New Zealand v India - 1st T20I

In the first T20I of India’s tour of New Zealand, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul registered his tenth T20I half-century. He opened the batting with vice-captain Rohit Sharma (7) and stitched a 99-run partnership for the second wicket with captain Virat Kohli. Despite Sharma getting out in only the second over, Rahul ensured that India did not stutter too much in their chase of 204 runs.

The best shot of his innings came on the penultimate delivery of the fifth over when he whipped a Tim Southee delivery with what seemed like a mere flick at first but ended up in the stands. The shot drew comparisons with Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s trademark helicopter shot. Watch it here:

Rahul's whirlwind knock of 56 from 27 balls was garnished with four fours and three sixes. The 27-year-old has been in fine form since the home series against West Indies.

After Kohli won the toss and chose to field, New Zealand posted 203/5 in their 20 overs, riding on the back of half-centuries from Colin Munro (59), Ross Taylor (54*), and captain Kane Williamson (51).

In reply, half-centuries from Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, and a knock of 45 from Kohli, took India across the line with an over to spare.