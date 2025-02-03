KL Rahul vs Jos Buttler - comparing their stats after 77 ODIs 

KL Rahul will return to represent India in the three-match ODI series against England, which is set to take place from February 6 to 12. The right-hander made his ODI debut in June 2016 and emerged as a reliable contributor for the side in multiple batting positions so far in his 77 appearances.

On the other hand, Jos Buttler is quite experienced compared to Rahul. The England skipper has appeared in 181 ODIs and scored 5,022 runs at an average of 39.54, with 11 centuries and 26 fifties.

Both players will serve as crucial run-scorers for the side in this series as they prepare for an all-important Champions Trophy, slated to start later this month. On that note, let's take a look at who among Buttler and Rahul had better stats after their first 77 ODIs.

KL Rahul vs Jos Buttler: Who has more runs after 77

ODIs?

So far, KL Rahul has amassed 2,851 runs at an exceptional average of 49.15, with seven centuries. In February 2020, Rahul hit his highest score of 112 against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

Until his 77th ODI game, Jos Buttler had garnered 1,982 runs at an average of 36.70, with four centuries. He registered his best knock of 129 off 77 against the Kiwis in Edgbaston in June 2015.

KL Rahul 1 - 0 Jos Buttler

KL Rahul vs Jos Buttler: Who has a better overseas record after 77 ODIs?

KL Rahul has so far garnered 1,430 runs at an average of 43.33, with four centuries and nine fifties. His finest knock of 110* off 51 balls came against the West Indies in Lauderhill in August 2016.

Interestingly, Jos Buttler had also played 43 games on overseas soil until this point in his career. In those games, he scored 1,101 runs at an average of 30.58, while slamming two tons and five fifties. His highest score of 116* off 52 balls came against Pakistan in November 2015 in Dubai.

KL Rahul 2 - 0 Jos Buttler

KL Rahul vs Jos Buttler: Who has a better ratio of dismissals as a keeper after 77 ODIs?

Along with being proficient batters, KL Rahul and Jos Buttler are skillful operators with the gloves as well. Let's check out who performed better than the other after the first 77 games in the ODI format.

It was only in his 28th ODI game that Rahul first donned the gloves for the Indian side. Since then, he has served as a keeper for the side in 37 games. In those games, he has secured 54 dismissals (50 catches and 4 stumpings). Rahul's ratio of dismissals in terms of the number of games comes out to be 1.45.

Interestingly, Buttler was the England wicket-keeper in 76 of his first 77 games. He had accumulated 106 dismissals (96 catches and 10 stumpings). Buttler had a dismissal ratio of 1.39 and again fell short of Rahul.

KL Rahul 3 - 0 Jos Buttler

