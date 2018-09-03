Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kohli retains No.1, Ashwin slips in latest ICC Test rankings

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
7.82K   //    03 Sep 2018, 14:47 IST

<p>

After getting an unassailable 3-1 lead over India in the ongoing Test series, England players made significant gains in the latest ICC Test rankings, announced at the end of the Southampton Test.

20-year-old Sam Curran, who impressed one and all with his nippy pace and useful batting down the order, moved to the 43rd spot, gaining 29 places in the batting rankings and 11 places to reach 55 in the bowling rankings.

His teammate, and Player of the Match Moeen Ali, who picked up nine wickets in the fourth Test, moved up by three places to reach 33 in the bowling rankings.

In the batting rankings, Virat Kohli stayed put at No.1, with the top-10 batsmen retaining their spots in the latest update, including England captain Joe Root who remained at No.5. Cheteshwar Pujara moved up from 763 to 798 points but could not break into the top-5 despite his century in Southampton, staying behind Root at No.6.

England's Jos Buttler achieved career-best rankings of 32, gaining 15 spots, whereas all-rounder Ben Stokes, going up three places to reach the 29th spot. Keaton Jennings, who got out to Jasprit Bumrah in the first innings in a freakish dismissal, also moved up four places, ending on the 86th spot.

For India, Mohammed Shami was back into the top-20, moving to the 19th spot after a six-wicket haul, whereas Jasprit Bumrah continued his good form in the whites with a career-best point tally of 487 and retaining his 37th spot.

Here are the complete rankings:

Batting rankings:

#1 Virat Kohli

#2 Steven Smith

#3 Kane Williamson

#4 David Warner

#5 Joe Root

#6 Cheteshwar Pujara

#7 Dinesh Kanurathne

#8 Dinesh Chandimal

#9 Dean Elgar

#10 Aiden Markram


Bowling rankings:

#1 James Anderson

#2 Kagiso Rabada

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

#4 Vernon Philander

#5 Pat Cummins

#6 Trent Boult

#7 Rangana Herath

#8 R Ashwin

#9 Neil Wagner

#10 Josh Hazlewood

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Virat Kohli
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian after...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 fastest to reach 250 Test wickets
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: 5 highest scoring innings of his Test career
RELATED STORY
When Virat Kohli gave it back to Stuart Broad for...
RELATED STORY
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli still No.1, Kuldeep Yadav...
RELATED STORY
3 players likely to be dropped for the 5th Test
RELATED STORY
5 things India should do to win Test series against England
RELATED STORY
The solitary change in Team India's Playing XI for the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Top 3 player battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 key players for India in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us