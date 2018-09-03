Kohli retains No.1, Ashwin slips in latest ICC Test rankings

After getting an unassailable 3-1 lead over India in the ongoing Test series, England players made significant gains in the latest ICC Test rankings, announced at the end of the Southampton Test.

20-year-old Sam Curran, who impressed one and all with his nippy pace and useful batting down the order, moved to the 43rd spot, gaining 29 places in the batting rankings and 11 places to reach 55 in the bowling rankings.

His teammate, and Player of the Match Moeen Ali, who picked up nine wickets in the fourth Test, moved up by three places to reach 33 in the bowling rankings.

In the batting rankings, Virat Kohli stayed put at No.1, with the top-10 batsmen retaining their spots in the latest update, including England captain Joe Root who remained at No.5. Cheteshwar Pujara moved up from 763 to 798 points but could not break into the top-5 despite his century in Southampton, staying behind Root at No.6.

England's Jos Buttler achieved career-best rankings of 32, gaining 15 spots, whereas all-rounder Ben Stokes, going up three places to reach the 29th spot. Keaton Jennings, who got out to Jasprit Bumrah in the first innings in a freakish dismissal, also moved up four places, ending on the 86th spot.

For India, Mohammed Shami was back into the top-20, moving to the 19th spot after a six-wicket haul, whereas Jasprit Bumrah continued his good form in the whites with a career-best point tally of 487 and retaining his 37th spot.

Here are the complete rankings:

Batting rankings:

#1 Virat Kohli

#2 Steven Smith

#3 Kane Williamson

#4 David Warner

#5 Joe Root

#6 Cheteshwar Pujara

#7 Dinesh Kanurathne

#8 Dinesh Chandimal

#9 Dean Elgar

#10 Aiden Markram

Bowling rankings:

#1 James Anderson

#2 Kagiso Rabada

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

#4 Vernon Philander

#5 Pat Cummins

#6 Trent Boult

#7 Rangana Herath

#8 R Ashwin

#9 Neil Wagner

#10 Josh Hazlewood