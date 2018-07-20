KPL 2018: Players retained and available balance for each team

Rupin Kale FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 313 // 20 Jul 2018, 23:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India international, Manish Pandey, leads the list of retained players ahead of the KPL 2018 auction

The auction for Karnataka Premier League 2018 will be underway tomorrow (July 21), wherein, as many as 241 players will be put under the hammer for the seven participating teams.

The Hubli Tigers will go into the event with the minimum available balance, whereas the Belagavi Panthers have the maximum amount of finances to avail on the day.

Here is a photograph that represents the players retained by the seven franchises as well as the balance remaining with each team:

The seven teams are all geared to go into the auction tomorrow morning

The seven teams were given the option of retaining four players each, and they have made their decisions on the same. Hence, 28 slots were available for retention in the tournament, and the franchises filled them all.

The number of players in one squad can range from 15 to 18, while the teams have to choose at least two players from their respective catchment areas. Robin Uthappa, Mayank Agarwal, K Gowtham, and Shreyas Gopal are amongst the big-name players who will go into the auction pool tomorrow.

Players retained by the eight franchises are as follows:

Belagavi Panthers: (Pool A) Manish Pandey, Stuart Binny, Stalin Hoover. (Pool B) Avinash D

Bellary Tuskers: (Pool A) CM Gautham, Devdutt Padikkal. (Pool B) Rohan Kadam, Abhinav Manohar.

Bijapur Bulls: (Pool A) Ronit More, KC Cariappa, Naveen MG. (Pool B) Bharath Chipli

Hubli Tigers: (Pool A) Abhishek Reddy, Praveen Dubey, Vinay Kumar. (Pool B) Abhishek Sakhuja

Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters: (Pool A) Pavan Deshpande, Mitrakant Yadav. (Pool B) Koushik V, Abhishek Bhat

Mysuru Warriors: (Pool A) Suchith. (Pool B) Manjunath SP, Bhareth NP, Vyshak Vijaykumar

Shivamogga Lions: (Pool A) Anirrudha Joshi. (Pool B) Mohd. Sarfaraz Ashraf, Nihal Ullal, Liyan Khan.