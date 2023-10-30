Kuldeep Yadav's 3 best deliveries in World Cups

Kuldeep Yadav is India's number one spinner in white-ball cricket right now. The left-arm wrist-spinner has re-emerged as a match-winner for the Indian team in the last few months.

Yadav was an important member of India's spin attack in 2018 and 2019 as well, but his numbers dipped a bit in 2020 and 2021. The Indian selectors did not even consider him for the T20 World Cup squad in 2021 and 2022. He worked hard on his game to make a comeback in 2022, and has not looked back ever since.

Kuldeep Yadav was selected as India's lead spinner in the 2023 World Cup. He has played six matches in the tournament so far, scalping 10 wickets at an average of 26.10 and a strike rate of 34.8. His economy rate has been less than five runs per over.

One of the major reasons behind Kuldeep's success is his skill to produce a magical delivery out of nowhere. He has the ability to bamboozle even the world's best batter with his spin and variations. In this listicle now, we will look at the three best deliveries bowled by Kuldeep at the grand stage of Cricket World Cups.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav bowls an incredible delivery to Babar Azam, 2019 World Cup

Yadav announced his arrival on the grand stage with a fantastic ball to Pakistan batter Babar Azam in the 22nd match of the 2019 World Cup. Playing at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Yadav tossed up a deliver to Babar on the final ball of the 24th ball.

The ball drifted gently across Babar before sharply spinning into the right-hander. It went through the gate and rattled Babar's stumps. Kuldeep forced Babar to play down the wrong line with his line and length. The Pakistan batter was clean bowled on that magnificent delivery.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav bowls the 'Ball of the 2023 World Cup'

India locked horns with England last night at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The England bowlers did an impressive job, keeping India down to 229/9 in 50 overs. Chasing 230, England lost four early wickets to Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

The England fans expected their skipper Jos Buttler to play a captain's knock and save the team from another defeat. However, Buttler lost his stumps to an unbelievable delivery from Kuldeep Yadav which turned approximately 7.2 degrees.

Like the ball to Babar Azam, this one was tossed up a bit as well and spun sharply into the right-hander, leaving him bamboozled. Many fans have labeled this delivery as the 'Ball of 2023 World Cup'.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav uproots Glenn Maxwell's leg stump

India took on Australia in their first match of the 2023 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The wicket helped the spinners a bit, and Kuldeep Yadav took full advantage of the same.

He bowled a length delivery on the stump line to Australia's dangerous all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. The Aussie player attempted a big shot, but the ball spun a bit and went past him, uprooting his leg stump eventually. Maxwell could not believe he lost his stumps on that ball.