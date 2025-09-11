Kuldeep Yadav vs Yuzvendra Chahal - comparing their stats after 41 T20Is

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred in India's nine-wicket triumph over UAE in Dubai in match number two of Asia Cup 2025. Playing in his first T20I for the Men in Blue since the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Barbados, he registered superb figures of 4-7 from 2.1 overs. The 30-year-old was named Player of the Match as India knocked over UAE for 57 in 13.1 overs.

Ad

Sent into bat by India, UAE slipped miserably after a decent start. Kuldeep claimed three wickets in the ninth over of the innings. Rahul Chopra (3) was caught at long-on, while UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem (19) was trapped lbw as he attempted a sweep. The wrist-spinner had his third of the over when Harshit Kaushik (2) was cleaned up by a googly. Kuldeep also dismissed Haider Ali for one.

The Uttar Pradesh cricketer has so far featured in 41 T20Is. In the wake of his impressive bowling performance against UAE, we compare his stats with that of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal at the same stage.

Ad

Trending

Kuldeep Yadav vs Yuzvendra Chahal - Who has more wickets and a better average after 41 T20Is?

In 41 T20Is, Kuldeep has claimed 73 wickets at an average of 13.39. Of his 70-plus scalps, 17 have come in nine matches against West Indies at an average of 13.41 and 12 in nine matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 18.50. He has also claimed eight wickets in six matches against Australia at an average of 19 and eight in three T20Is against England at an average of 9.62.

Ad

After 41 T20Is, Chahal had 55 wickets to his name at an average of 23.83. Of his 55 scalps after 41 matches, 14 came in six matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 15.85 and nine in six matches against England at an average of 19.66. The leggie had also claimed seven wickets in nine matches against New Zealand, averaging 40.14 and just two in four games against Australia, averaging 63.50.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Yuzvendra Chahal - Who has a better economy rate after 41 T20Is?

After 41 T20Is, Kuldeep has an economy rate of 6.72. He has an economy rate of 6.33 in six matches against Australia and 6.41 in three matches against England. Further, the left-arm wrist spinner has an economy of 6.07 in five matches against New Zealand and 8.94 in three T20Is against South Africa.

Ad

After 41 T20Is, Chahal had an economy rate of 8.21. The 35-year-old had an economy rate of 8.19 in four innings against Australia and 7.37 in six innings against England. Further, he had an economy of 8.26 in nine innings against New Zealand and 12.87 in two innings against South Africa.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Yuzvendra Chahal - Who has more four-fers after 41 T20Is?

Having played 41 matches, Kuldeep has claimed two four-fers and two five-fers. His best of 5-17 came against South Africa in Johannesburg in December 2023. The Indian spinner also claimed 5-24 against England in Manchester in July 2018 and 4-21 against Ireland in Dublin (Malahide) in June 2018.

Ad

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Kuldeep Yadav 73 13.39 6.72 5-17 2 2 Yuzvendra Chahal 55 23.83 8.21 6-25 2 1

Ad

(Kuldeep vs Chahal - bowling stats comparison after 41 T20Is)

After 41 T20Is, Chahal had two four-fers and one five-fer to his name. His best of 6-25 came against England in Bengaluru in February 2017. The 35-year-old also claimed 4-23 against Sri Lanka in Cuttack in December 2017 and 4-52 against the same opponent in Indore during the same series.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Yuzvendra Chahal - Who has a better record in wins after 41 T20Is?

Kuldeep has been part of 27 T20I matches that Team India have won. In winning causes, he has claimed 61 wickets at an average of 10.32 and an economy rate of 6.46. He has two five-fers and two four-fers in wins, with a best of 5-17. In 11 matches that India have lost, he has 10 wickets at an average of 29.40.

Ad

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Kuldeep Yadav 27 61 10.32 6.46 5-17 2 2 Yuzvendra Chahal 27 43 18.79 7.69 6-25 2 1

Ad

(Kuldeep vs Chahal - bowling stats comparison in wins after 41 T20Is)

Of his first 41 T20Is, Chahal also featured in 27 matches that India won. In winning causes, he claimed 43 wickets at an average of 18.79 and an economy rate of 7.69. The leg-spinner had registered two four-fers and one five-fer, with a best 6-25. In 12 games that Team India lost, he had 10 scalps at an average of 42.90.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news