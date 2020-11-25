Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings v Kandy Tuskers: Preview, probable XI, match prediction and live streaming details

The inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2020) will commence on Thursday. The Colombo Kings take on the Kandy Tuskers in the opening match of the season at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

While the Kings have been look settled under the leadership of former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews, the Kandy-based franchise has had a tough couple of weeks in the build-up to the tournament. In fact, they are yet to even finalise their captain for LPL 2020.

While ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle pulled out because a commercial understanding couldn’t be reached with the stakeholders, World Cup-winning English fast bowler Liam Plunkett won’t be available owing to international commitments. Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir too had to be replaced after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Nonetheless, it will be a contest between the Colombo Kings’ star-studded batting line-up and Kandy Tuskers’ fiery pace battery. Angelo Mathews, Andre Russell and Dinesh Chandimal will be up against the experienced quartet of Dale Steyn, Irfan Pathan, Nuwan Pradeep and Munaf Patel.

Cricket in Sri Lanka is resuming after almost 8 months owing to the COVID-induced lockdown, and it will all boil down to which side can put the opposition on the back foot early on. Early wickets or runs in the powerplay overs are bound to put pressure on the side receiving the treatment.

Colombo Kings vs Kandy Tuskers match details

Date: November 26, 2020 (Thursday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Colombo Kings vs Kandy Tuskers weather report

It will be a pleasant evening, with temperatures hovering between 28 and 27 degrees Celsius. All 40 overs are expected to be completed without interruptions.

Colombo Kings vs Kandy Tuskers pitch report

The start of the season means that the pitch in Hambantota will be fresh and hard. While the batsmen will enjoy the ball coming on to the bat and then hitting through the line, fast bowlers will get some purchase off the wicket early on. The significance of the dew factor is not known yet, so the captain winning the toss should elect to bat first and put around 160 runs on the board.

Colombo Kings vs Kandy Tuskers predicted XIs

Colombo Kings predicted XI: Kalana Perera, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Angelo Mathews, Ashan Priyanjan, Andre Russell, Isuru Udana, Manpreet Gony, Dushmantha Chameera, Qais Ahmed

Kandy Tuskers predicted XI: Asela Gunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Brendan Taylor, Priyamal Perera, Irfan Pathan, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Dale Steyn, Munaf Patel, Vishwa Fernando

Colombo Kings vs Kandy Tuskers match prediction

The Kandy Tuskers will go into the opening fixture as the favourites. Despite the uncertainty surrounding their roster over the past few weeks, the Tuskers look the more balanced side on paper. Along with a fearsome pace attack, they have the firepower of Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis and Brendan Taylor.

Colombo Kings vs Kandy Tuskers TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: Sony Liv