Lasith Malinga ready to quit after series loss to India

Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020 IST

Lasith Malinga took full responsibility for the series loss against India and was ready to step down as captain.

Sri Lanka were completely outplayed by India as they were beaten by the hosts 2-0 in the recently concluded three-match T20 series. After the first match got washed out by rain, India won the remaining two games comfortably to win the series.

Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga held himself responsible for not being able to pick early wickets in the powerplay. He also felt that Sri Lanka were just not good enough to compete in the shortest format as they did not have the batting that could consistently put up 170 runs on the board which gave them a fighting chance.

Malinga was even ready to step down from the captaincy after the series loss, a role that he has been performing in since a year. He believed that he cannot expect someone else to deliver for the team if he himself couldn't.

“I am ready any time. I am ready to quit,” Malinga told the reporters.

The Sunday Island newspaper reported that Malinga, who had successfully led Sri Lanka to a World T20 title in 2014, had begun to have friction within the team lately during his captaincy.

“There seems to be deep divisions in the side. As captain, he has also sidelined his predecessors” including Thisara Perera and Angelo Mathews, the paper said.