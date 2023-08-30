Lasith Malinga's 3 best spells vs India 

Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga celebrated his 40th birthday on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Malinga made his international debut at the tender age of 21 in 2004. Since then, his sling-like action, pin-point yorkers, and lethal pace terrorised batters worldwide and had an immense impact on Sri Lankan cricket for a decade and a half.

Across 340 appearances for his country, Malinga took a total of 546 international wickets at an average of 28.08. This includes 13 five-wicket hauls as well.

Expand Tweet

The right-armer played against India the most in his international career. He competed in 53 international matches against the Men in Blue, taking 62 wickets.

As Malinga celebrated his 40th birthday, we take a look at his three best spells against India across formats.

#3 2/42 at the 2011 ODI World Cup Final in Mumbai

Lasith Malinga celebrating after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar [Getty Images]

Lasith Malinga sent shockwaves around the country when he bowled a terrific opening spell at the 2011 ODI World Cup Final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After Sri Lanka posted a healthy first-inning total of 274 runs in the high-octane clash, Malinga started the second inning on an outstanding note for his nation. He sent back Virender Sehwag on the very second delivery before breaking the hearts of every Indian watching when he dismissed Sachin Tendulkar.

With India chasing 275, he put the hosts in immense trouble, sending back two of India's stalwarts and reducing them to 31-2 in only 6.1 overs. Although Malinga didn't manage to garner any more wickets in that innings, he made sure that pressure kept increasing on the opposition batters.

In the nine overs he bowled at the Wankhede, Malinga took two wickets and gave away only 42 runs at an economy of 4.67. He was Sri Lanka's best bowler on that day and it took a masterclass from Gautam Gambhir (97) and MS Dhoni (91*) to guide India towards the silverware.

#2 2/25 vs in Match 23 of the 2010 T20 World Cup in St. Lucia

Lasith Malinga during ICC T20 World Cup 2010 [Getty Images]

Surprisingly, Lasith Malinga didn't boast a great record in T20Is against India. He took only four wickets across nine T20I innings against the Men in Blue.

However, in an all-important encounter between Sri Lanka and India at the 2010 T20 World Cup in the West Indies, Malinga brought his A-game and bowled a match-winning spell.

Expand Tweet

After India opted to bat first in the last group stage clash of the tournament, Malinga drew the first blood by dismissing Dinesh Karthik in his very first over. Later on, he sent back Gautam Gambhir, who was looking good after his 41-run knock.

Malinga kept it tight in his remaining overs and gave away only 25 runs at an economy rate of only 6.25 across his four overs in the T20 World Cup clash. India managed to score only 163/5.

Sri Lanka chased down the target in the last over of the game, with Kumar Sangakkara and Angelo Matthews scoring 46 runs each.

#1 2/55 & 5/50 in the first Test match in Galle in 2010

Lasith Malinga celebrates the dismissal of MS Dhoni [Getty Images]

Two months after his wily spell at the 2010 T20 World Cup, Malinga came up with probably his best spell against India in a Test match at Galle in July that year. In what was the last Test match of Muttiah Muralitharan, Malinga's seven-wicket haul made it a memorable game.

Sri Lanka, having won the toss and electing to bat first, tired out the Indian bowlers by piling up 520/8 in their first innings. In reply, it took Malinga just two balls to trap Gautam Gambhir (2) in front of the stumps. He even dismissed VVS Laxman (22) in the next session.

Despite Virender Sehwag's hundred, India could only reach 276 before Sri Lanka decided to inflict the follow-on on the visitors.

The second innings saw Malinga take his game to another level, however. The local lad bowled with incredible pace and great control. He varied his bowling with pinpoint yorkers and deceiving slower ones. He took five wickets for 50 runs in 11 overs, including the big wickets of Gambhir, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and MS Dhoni.

Completely baffling the Indian team, Malinga's spell was a major factor in Sri Lanka's victory.