Leg and Off: Can Rohit Sharma continue playing ODIs until the 2027 World Cup?

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma surprisingly announced his Test retirement amid the ongoing IPL on Wednesday, May 7. While making his announcement through his Instagram handle, the 38-year-old confirmed that he will continue playing the ODI format.

Rohit retired from T20Is after leading India to glory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, meaning he will represent India only in ODIs moving forward.

His statement read (via Cricbuzz):

"Hello everyone I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format."

The tributes for his Test career followed over the next few hours before the discussion segwayed into the remainder of his ODI career. While Rohit playing the 50-over format for the next few months or even a year sounds excellent, the question on almost every Indian fan's mind is about his participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

More than 'Should Rohit play until the Mega event?', the question commonly asked is 'Can Rohit play until the 2027 World Cup?' Here, we look at three key factors that possibly answer that.

# 1 Rohit's ODI form has shown no signs of decline with age

Rohit Sharma top-scored in India's most recent ODI - 2025 Champions Trophy final [Credit: Getty]

Just on form and impact, it is a no-brainer that Rohit Sharma can easily play until the 2027 ODI World Cup. The 38-year-old has been arguably India's best ODI batter over the past few years.

Rohit boasts an incredible average of 48.97 and a strike rate of over 117 in his last 38 ODIs since the start of the 2023 season. Furthermore, his ability to destroy bowling attacks at will has played a massive role in India's fast starts in the 50-over format.

While he will be 40 when the 2027 World Cup commences, Rohit has aged like fine wine in ODIs. As impressive as his first fifteen years were in the 50-over format, his impact since 2023 has gone through the roof, with consistency combining with match-winning impact like never before.

Regarding his advanced age, Rohit only needs to look at his Mumbai predecessor, Sachin Tendulkar, for inspiration. Tendulkar was almost 38 when he helped India win the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Sixteen years later, Rohit Sharma will be looking to pull off something similar, and his form and age should be no barrier for the same.

# 2 Playing the lone format could be a double-edged sword

Playing less with time has varying effects on each cricketer, and Rohit should be no different. It could very well come down to a battle of 'Rest vs Rust' when the veteran batter takes to the field for ODI games in the future.

The reduced injury risks and burnouts that stem from playing throughout the year across formats should aid Rohit going forward. Yet, there is also the possibility that his high-risk batting in the powerplay could suffer with a lack of regular game time, given his participation in only one of the three formats.

The IPL will now become a welcome inclusion to Rohit's cricketing schedule to remain in great rhythm, match fitness, and in tune with his game.

However, it is hard to predict how playing only the ODI format could impact Rohit's performance at his advanced age. It could be the thing that stops him from playing until the 2027 World Cup, or it could be the ultimate blessing in disguise. Only time will tell.

# 3 Where the 'Can' question with Rohit Sharma turns into a 'Must' answer

Rohit Sharma's record as ODI captain is unmatched [Credit: Getty]

Looking away from Rohit Sharma's side of things to India's side, the 'Can he play until the 2027 World Cup?' transforms dramatically to 'He must play until the 2027 World Cup'.

It is hard to argue that Rohit has been arguably India's best ODI captain, with a remarkable win percentage of over 77% in 56 games. Furthermore, India have been spectacular in ICC ODI events under him.

Despite falling short in the final to Australia, the Men in Blue were unbeaten throughout the rest of the 2023 World Cup. They did one better in the 2025 Champions Trophy, winning all five games to clinch the title.

With only two years and change left for the 2027 ODI World Cup, it is nearly impossible for India to groom a leader for the event. Beyond his sensational batting, having Rohit lead the side remains paramount for India to win a third 50-over World Cup title in the 2027 edition.

Considering the heartbreak of the 2023 event, Rohit will be highly motivated to walk away as an ODI World Cup-winning captain.

The leadership aside, India also have no established opener apart from Rohit's partner Shubman Gill. The 38-year-old has been peerless in performances over the last two 50-over World Cups.

Rohit has averaged over 65 with a strike rate of 109.88 in 20 games over the last two ODI World Cups (2019 and 2023). As the all-time leader in World Cup centuries, Rohit's presence and experience at the top will be crucial to India's chances of winning the title in South African conditions.

