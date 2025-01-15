Leg and Off: Is Rishabh Pant playing the next round of Ranji Trophy after BGT 2024-25 the right call?

Team India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant made headlines by making himself available for Delhi's next encounter in the ongoing 2024/25 Ranji Trophy against Saurashtra. The 27-year-old last played a Ranji Trophy game in the 2017-18 season.

Pant has been a regular in all three formats for India since his return last year from a 15-month injury layoff due to a car accident. Yet, his participation for Delhi in the next round of the Ranji Trophy has much to do with India's recent results in Test cricket.

"Yes, Pant has confirmed his availability for next Ranji game and will join the squad in Rajkot directly," said DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma [Via ESPN Cricinfo].

The side have lost six out of their last eight red-ball outings, including a 0-3 home series whitewash to New Zealand. Pant has endured a mixed bag with his Test batting since returning to the format in the home series against Bangladesh in September last year.

There has also been growing noise from former Indian players and fans, urging the Test regulars to play in the Ranji Trophy.

Having that said, is Rishabh Pant making the right call by playing in Delhi's next round robin game of the Ranji Trophy? Let us look at some key factors and find out.

Rest vs Rust

Pant had plently to do in front of and behind the stumps in Australia [Credit: Getty]

Team India have a packed white-ball schedule coming up with the T20Is and ODIs against England, followed by the Champions Trophy. While Rishabh Pant is not part of the T20I squad, he is almost certain to be one of the wicket-keepers in the ODI setup.

A gap of over a month between the final day of the India-Australia Test series and the first England ODI could have led to some rust when Pant next steps on to the field. With the Ranji Trophy outing scheduled for January 23 to 26 and the first England ODI to be played on February 6, one could make a case that the rest part is well taken care of in Pant's case.

Hence, just from a physical standpoint, Pant's participation in Delhi's penultimate Ranji Trophy match should be the ideal balance between off-time and keeping himself in rhythm.

Is the Timing for more red-ball cricket right?

Pant has been playing non-stop red-ball cricket in the recent months- Source: Getty

Rishabh Pant was one of the many Indian batters that struggled for runs in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With much expected from the 27-year-old after his heroics in the 2020/21 tour, Pant flattered to deceive, finishing with only 255 runs at an average of 28.33 in five Tests.

Yet, unlike some of the other batters, Pant's issue wasn't as much about form as his questionable shot selection. The gloveman often got himself set and looked good for a big score before his over-attacking mantra got the better of him.

It is also worth remembering that India do not play Test cricket for the next six months with their next red-ball assignment being a tour of England in June. Hence, apart from spending time out in the middle, red-ball practice may not serve much purpose to the number of white-ball games Pant will play for the next while, culminating with the 2025 IPL.

Historical success may have swayed Rishabh Pant

Pant enjoyed tremendous success against Bangladesh after playing in the Duleep Trophy [Credit: Getty]

Rishabh Pant repeatedly being dismissed in the 20s and 30s in Australia until an excellent final Test suggested a lack of temperament and focus. Hence, the 27-year-old may have decided to hit more balls and spend more time in the middle in a competitive environment with his decision to play for Delhi.

Lest we forget, Pant played the first round of the Duleep Trophy before the home Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand. It served him incredibly well as he scored a 93 and 109 in the two Tests against Bangladesh that followed.

Pant also smashed two half-centuries in the subsequent New Zealand home series. Yet, the Duleep Trophy game and the five Tests that followed were all at home and against the red-ball.

In the present case, Pant is likely to play one red-ball outing on a possible turning pitch before a plethora of white-ball games on flat tracks. Even his next red-ball match will be on contrasting conditions in England six months later.

Thus, measuring the historical success from playing a domestic red-ball match and replicating it now might not produce similarly excellent results for Pant. Nevertheless, it is hard to fault the wicket-keeper batter for following a similar path to rediscover his best form heading into a crucial set of white-ball games for India.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rishabh Pant playing the next Ranji Trophy game for Delhi might be ideal in the battle between rest and rust. Yet, the timing begs the question on whether it is ideal preparation for India's upcoming schedule.

Hence, Pant's decision is a 50-50 call that will likely be a classic case of 'hindsight analysis' once India's white-ball fixtures are done.

