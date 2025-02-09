Leg and Off: Who should make way for Virat Kohli in India's playing 11 for 2nd IND vs ENG ODI 2025?

The whole of India breathed a sigh of relief when batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed ace batter Virat Kohli's availability for the second ODI against England in Cuttack on February 9. The 36-year-old was a late exclusion from the opening ODI due to a knee injury.

While Kohli's return to the playing XI is a no-brainer, who he replaces from the XI that played the first ODI is a million-dollar question.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The 'good headache' that arises from the 'problem of plenty' means someone from the top four of the Indian batting order that comfortably chased down 249 in the opening ODI will be warming the benches in Cuttack.

With a series victory on the line, we first look at the contenders Kohli could replace in the XI for the second England ODI.

The Contenders

One of India's young duo of Jaiswal and Gill could miss out on the Cuttack ODI [Credit: Getty]

Kohli will return to one of the top four batting positions for the Cuttack ODI. This leaves one of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer as the candidates Kohli could replace in the XI, considering KL Rahul as the wicketkeeper and Hardik Pandya as the third seamer plus all-rounder are certainties.

As poor as Rohit's batting form may be in recent months, the lack of runs has entirely been in the Test form, leaving no doubts about his ODI place. In addition, he is also the captain of the side, and a repeat of the Sydney Test, where he dropped himself, is highly unlikely.

Thus, Jaiswal, Gill and Iyer are the three realistic contenders to be benched upon Kohli's return for the second ODI. While Gill and Iyer are experienced campaigners in ODIs, Jaiswal provides them with a left-handed option at the top while also being arguably the most in-form Indian batter at the moment.

Reading the tea leaves could be a giveaway on India's plan

Iyer's place in the side could be in jeopardy despite his half-century in the series opener [Credit: Getty]

If the latest reports are to be believed, Shreyas Iyer might be the unlucky one to miss out on the return of Virat Kohli in the second ODI against England. The 30-year-old has been an excellent ODI performer with an average of 47.69 and a strike rate of 102.14 in 63 outings.

Iyer played a massive role in India's thumping win in the opening ODI, scoring a 36-ball 59 with the team in trouble at 19/2.

Yet, he revealed post-game about being the one to warm the benches in the series opener had Kohli been fit to play.

"As you all know I wasn’t supposed to play today. Virat unfortunately got injured and then I got the opportunity. I kept myself prepared. I knew that at any point of time I can get a chance to play. The same thing happened with me last year as well during the Asia Cup. I got injured and someone else came in and scored a century," said Iyer [quoted by Indian Express].

The above remarks from Iyer make India's strategy clear and it is unlikely to change after one match despite Iyer's breathtaking half-century.

Who should make way for Virat Kohli in the 2nd ODI?

Will Jaiswal get a longer rope after debuting in ODIs in the last game? [Credit: Getty]

While the Indian team management might have justifiable reasons for whoever Kohli replaces in the second ODI, let us decipher who should be making way for the star batter with a best and worst-case exercise for all three contenders - Iyer, Gill and Jaiswal.

Starting with Iyer, should Kohli replace him, India's top four would be Rohit and Jaiswal opening the batting, followed by Gill and Kohli at No.3 and 4 respectively. This means a batter averaging over 47 at a strike rate of 102.14 who just scored a game-changing half-century would be dropped.

Furthermore, it will result in Gill and Kohli batting a position lower than their most successful spots where the former opens and the latter's No.3. While the former scored a fluent 87 at one-drop in the first ODI, he has batted at the position only five times in the 50-over format.

On the other hand, Gill averages almost 60 at a strike rate of 101.12 in 43 ODI innings. Likewise, Kohli at No.3 averages a remarkable 61.06 at a strike rate of 94.51 in 228 innings. While his average and strike rate of 55.21 and 90.66 at No.4 are equally impressive, he has batted only 39 times at the position.

Thus, making such drastic changes in two of India's best ODI batters' positions to fit in a Jaiswal, who made his ODI debut only in the series opener, makes little sense. Similarly, dropping Gill, who has just been appointed vice-captain for the ongoing series and the subsequent Champions Trophy is unjustifiable.

The 25-year-old was the Player of the Match in India's opening ODI victory and boasts an extraordinary ODI average of 58.90 at a strike rate of over 101 in his 50-over career.

India have been highly successful with the top four of Rohit, Gill, Kohli and Iyer, and any change to this is largely unwarranted. Also, Jaiswal neither has ODI experience (only one game) nor the performances in the format, having been dismissed for a 22-ball 15 in the first ODI against England.

While his overall form has been sensational and the left-handed option, he brings to the top order is understandable, they aren't enough to warrant a place in the ODI side over Gill and Iyer.

Thus, the talented Jaiswal must wait for his opportunity in a packed and well-oiled India ODI top order.

Verdict: Yashasvi Jaiswal must make way for Virat Kohli in the second ODI against England.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news