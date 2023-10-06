List of centurions on the opening day of a Men's ODI World Cup ft. Devon Conway

The 2023 Men's ODI World Cup is well and truly underway as perennial underdogs New Zealand stunned defending champions England with a crushing nine-wicket victory in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Despite playing a depleted side in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, and Lockie Ferguson, the Kiwis displayed tremendous fortitude to restrict the dangerous English lineup to a below-par 282/9 in 50 overs.

However, fireworks of the highest order followed as opener Devon Conway and spin-bowling all-rounder Rachin Ravindra smashed scintillating centuries to stun Jos Buttler's Men.

While any World Cup century bears incredible significance and is celebrated for a long time, smashing one on the opening day adds more flavor to the knock and is remembered forever.

Here, we look back at the 13 editions of the ODI World Cup and revisit all the centurions from the opening day.

# 1 Dennis Amiss vs India, 1975

Dennis Amiss tore the Indian bowling apart on the opening day of the inaugural World Cup.

The ODI World Cup started in 1975 with much inhibition about its sustenance. Yet those worries were quickly brushed aside when England opener Dennis Amiss set the stage on fire with his century on the opening day.

The right-handed batter smashed the Indian bowlers for a magnificent 137 off 147 deliveries to propel England to a massive 334/4 in 60 overs. His knock, consisting of 18 boundaries, helped the hosts post an insurmountable total, leading them to a 202-run win.

Dennis was a world-class batter of his time, averaging 47.72 in the 18 ODIs he played with four centuries. He also boasted a stellar Test record with over 3,600 runs at an average of 46.30, including 11 centuries.

Despite Dennis' breathtaking ton, the game is remembered more for Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar's snail-paced 36 off 174 balls in India's run-chase

# 2 Glenn Turner vs East Africa, 1975

The Kiwi skipper produced a memorable knock to kickstart World Cup cricket.

New Zealand skipper and opening batter Glenn Turner recorded the highest World Cup score until 1983 on the opening day of the 1975 edition against East Africa at Edgbaston.

Another legendary batter of the 1970s, the right-hander scored a magical 171* off 201 deliveries to lead New Zealand to 309/5 in 60 overs. His knock consisted of 16 fours and two maximums and helped New Zealand win their first-ever World Cup game by a massive 181 runs.

Turner boasted impressive ODI numbers, scoring 1,598 runs at an average of 47 with three centuries. He was also part of three 50-over World Cups in 1975, 1979, and 1983, with an impressive average of 61.20.

His 171 remains the tenth-highest World Cup score and the second-most by a New Zealand batter in the marquee event

# 3 Gordon Greenidge vs India, 1979

Greenidge went on a rampage against a hapless Indian attack.

Coming off their title run in the inaugural 1975 World Cup, the West Indies continued from where they left off in the 1979 edition.

On the opening day against Team India, the Men from the Caribbean restricted the Asian giants to a paltry 190 all-out. In reply, legendary opener Gordon Greenidge scored a delightful 106* off 173 deliveries to help the West Indies romp home by nine wickets.

Regarded as one of the game's all-time greats, Greenidge played 128 ODIs and scored over 5,000 runs at an average of 45 with 11 centuries. While the stylish batter also scored over 7,500 Test runs, Greenidge is remembered fondly for his partnership with fellow opener Desmond Haynes.

The right-handed batter was integral to the West Indies winning the 1975 and 1979 World Cups and reaching the final of the 1983 tournament.

# 4 Allan Lamb vs New Zealand, 1983

Allan Lamb began his World Cup career in his style in 1983.

The 1983 World Cup began with a masterclass from former England batter Allan Lamb, who scored a terrific 102 off 105 balls on the opening day against New Zealand at the Oval.

Having debuted only a year back in international cricket, Lamb took to the World Cup stage like he belonged, smashing 12 fours and two sixes in his knock.

Lamb's innings propelled England to 322/6 as the hosts won the game by a massive 106-run margin. The champion batter played in three World Cups between 1983 and 1992 and averaged over 50 at a strike rate of almost 85 in 19 games.

He also scored over 8,500 runs across formats for England in his 201 matches, with 18 centuries.

# 5 Javed Miandad vs Sri Lanka, 1987

One of Pakistan's all-time great batters kickstarted the 1987 World Cup with a stunning ton.

Following three World Cups in England, the bandwagon finally moved to the Asian subcontinent in 1987.

The opening match between two Asian rivals, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, witnessed one of the best centuries from an all-time great batter, Javed Miandad.

The destructive right-hander thrilled the Hyderabad crowd with a blistering 103 off 100 deliveries to lead Pakistan to 267/6 in 50 overs. With over 75% of the runs coming from running between the wickets, Miandad showcased tremendous endurance and defiance in pacing his innings to perfection.

His heroics led Pakistan to a hard-fought 15-run victory in their opening game, setting them up for a stellar tournament.

Considered by many as Pakistan's best batter, Miandad scored over 16,000 runs across formats in 257 games at an average of 52.57 in Tests and 41.70 in ODIs.

The champion batter also played in an incredible six World Cups from 1975 to 1996 and was integral to Pakistan's title run in 1992.

# 6 Martin Crowe vs Australia, 1992

Crowe led from the front at home in the 1992 World Cup opener.

One of the pioneers of New Zealand cricket, Martin Crowe, was a stylish batter who also revolutionized captaincy.

With the World Cup being played at home for the first time in 1992, the elegant right-hander scored an unbeaten 100 off 134 balls to lead the Kiwis to 248/6 in 50 overs.

Crowe scored over 10,000 runs across formats for New Zealand, with 21 centuries and 52 half-centuries. The late great batter also boasts a stellar World Cup record, averaging 55 at a strike rate of 83.57 in 21 games.

He was also renowned for being the first captain to encourage opening with a spinner in the powerplay during the 1992 World Cup. Crowe finished the tournament with 456 runs and was the Player of the 1992 World Cup.

# 7 David Boon vs New Zealand, 1992

Boon scored a valiant century to open his 1992 World Cup campaign.

David Boon matched Martin Crowe stroke for stroke in the same game with 100 off 133 deliveries before being run out at a crucial stage, with Australia requiring a further 49 runs for victory.

His dismissal unfortunately led to a lower-order collapse as the Aussies fell by 37 runs in the opening game of the 1992 World Cup.

David Boon was one of the most feared batters of the late 1980s and early 1990s, renowned predominantly for his heroics with the bat in the 1987 and 1992 World Cups.

He scored three consecutive half-centuries to finish the 1987 tournament, including a 65 against Pakistan in the semi-finals and 75 against England in the final to help Australia win their maiden World Cup Trophy.

Despite a disappointing campaign as a team in the 1992 edition, the right-hander scored brilliant centuries in their opening and final game of the tournament.

# 8 Nathan Astle vs England, 1996

Nathan Astle kept the English bowlers at bay in the 1996 World Cup opener.

One of the most revered batters of the middle and late 1990s was New Zealand's Nathan Astle, especially with his ability to charge the pacers.

The right-handed batter set the 1996 World Cup on fire by producing a breathtaking 101 off 132 deliveries on a two-paced Ahmedabad wicket to help New Zealand post a competitive 239/6 in 50 overs.

In reply, England fell short by 11 runs despite Graeme Hick scoring a class 85 off 102 balls.

Astle still holds the record for the fastest double century in Test cricket, achieving the feat in 153 balls against England in 2002. The swashbuckling batter scored over 11,500 runs in his international career with 27 centuries.

# 9 Brian Lara vs South Africa, 2003

Brian Lara shattered South African hopes in a World Cup again.

The first World Cup game of the century featured a magnificent hundred by one of the sport's most accomplished batters, Brian Lara.

With the West Indies reeling at 7/2 against hosts South Africa, the southpaw smashed 116 off 134 deliveries to take the side to 278/5 in 50 overs.

The total proved just enough as the Caribbean side emerged victorious by three runs to stun the Newlands crowd.

The legendary batter, who single-handedly eliminated the Proteas with a masterful century in the 1996 World Cup quarter-final, has scored over 1,200 runs at an average of 42.24 in his World Cup career.

Lara is also the West Indies' all-time leading run-scorer in Tests and second in ODIs, with over 22,000 runs across the formats. He also holds the record for the highest individual Test score with 400* against England in 2004.

# 10 Virender Sehwag vs Bangladesh, 2011

Sehwag's 175 in the tournament opener set the tone for India's title run in 2011

Team India got off to the perfect start in their title-clinching 2011 World Cup campaign on the opening day against Bangladesh.

Led by a sensational 175 by opener Virender Sehwag, the Men in Blue posted a mammoth 370/4 in 50 overs. The destructive batter smashed 14 fours and five sixes in his knock, the highest to date in a World Cup opener.

Sehwag's 175 is also the eighth-highest individual score in World Cup history and joint-second with Kapil Dev, just behind Sourav Ganguly's 183 in 1999.

The Delhi batter scored over 17,000 runs for India in his decorated career and is the only Indian batter to score a triple-century in Tests and a double-century in ODIs.

# 11 Virat Kohli vs Bangladesh, 2011

Virat Kohli scored a century in his first World Cup game in 2011.

Virender Sehwag was joined by fellow Delhi batter Virat Kohli in the same game, with the middle-order batter constructing a majestic 100* off 83 deliveries.

The duo demoralized the Bangladesh bowlers with a 203-run partnership to propel India to a mammoth 370/4 in 50 overs. In reply, the total proved to be a bridge too far as the Tigers succumbed to the pressure and fell short by 87 runs.

Victory in the tournament opener set the perfect tone for Team India as they went on to clinch their second ODI World Cup title by defeating Sri Lanka in the summit clash.

Meanwhile, King Kohli's career has since taken off to stratospheric heights, with the batter recently becoming the fastest to 13,000 ODI runs. The 34-year-old also boasts a stunning 47 centuries in the 50-over format, only two behind record-holder Sachin Tendulkar.

# 12 Aaron Finch vs England, 2015

Finch pulverized the English attack to all corners of the MCG in 2015.

The 2015 World Cup got off to a fantastic start, thanks to a power-packed century by former Australia captain Aaron Finch on the opening day against arch-rivals England at the MCG.

Finch laid into the English attack right from the get-go, scoring a breathtaking 135 off 128 balls with 12 fours and three sixes. His knock led Australia to 342 in their 50 overs and was plenty enough for England as the hosts won by 111 runs.

The win helped Australia get off to a rousing start, and the side maintained the momentum throughout the tournament, winning their fifth World Cup and fourth in the last five years.

Finch played in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, scoring close to 800 runs at an average of 43.72 and a strike rate of over 98.

# 13 Devon Conway vs England, 2023

Conway's artistry was on full display in the opening game of the 2023 World Cup.

Finally, we cut to the present as Ahmedabad witnessed a repeat of the 1996 World Cup opener with the same two teams competing and a similar outcome.

While it was opening batter Nathan Astle who dismantled England 27 years back, today it was another Kiwi opener's turn to perform similar magic.

Devon Conway led New Zealand's run-chase of 283 with a masterful knock of 152* off 121 deliveries, including 19 fours and three sixes.

With impeccable precision and unmatched gap-finding, the southpaw destroyed the defending champions to lead the Black Caps to a stunning nine-wicket win with almost 14 overs to spare.

In his still young career, Conway has established himself as the rock of the New Zealand batting with a Test and ODI average of over 50.

# 14 Rachin Ravindra vs England, 2023

Ravindra justified his selection in the New Zealand World Cup squad.

When spin-bowling all-rounder Rachin Ravindra was included in New Zealand's World Cup squad, it raised several questions from experts and fans. However, the 23-year-old answered his critics in style with a scintillating 123* off 96 balls batting at No.3.

The southpaw had scored a similarly entertaining 97 off 72 in New Zealand's warm-up fixture against Pakistan. Playing his first World Cup game, Ravindra became the youngest Kiwi batter to score a century in the showpiece event.

He shared an unbeaten 273-run partnership with Devon Conway to make a mockery of a seemingly stiff run chase and avenge the side's heartbreaking 2019 final defeat to England.