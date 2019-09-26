Live Cricket Score: Ball by Ball Commentary, Scorecard | India Women vs South Africa Women 2019, 2nd T20I

A lot is expected from vice-captain Smriti Mandhana

India women enter the second T20I on the back of a 11-run victory on Tuesday as a good bowling performance from the spinners in the first match kept things tight against the visitors. The South African women will be hoping for a better show with the bat since only three batters could reach double-digit scores.

A crucial innings of 43 runs by captain Harmanpreet Kaur and a three-wicket spell by Deepti Sharma gave the Indian women's cricket team a desired start against South Africa women's cricket team. Deepti Sharma proved to be unplayable at times as her bowling figures of 3/8 in four overs consisted of three maidens and three wickets.

India will also continue to keep a close eye on the performances of teenager Shafali Verma, who will be under pressure after two consecutive ducks against South Africa women. She looked good in her stance and played confidently until Tumi Sekhukhune took a diving catch to send the debutant packing.

Having made a mark for herself in the international circuit after participating in the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia, Jemimah Rodrigues looked graceful in her shot-making as she hit three boundaries that included a cover drive which even Virat Kohli would have been proud of. Captain Harmanpreet made her intentions pretty clear but was lucky enough to be given a second chance while batting at 29 off just 22 deliveries.

Former South Africa captain Mignon du Preez batted positively for her 59 runs and almost took the visiting team to victory when 12 runs were needed off three balls.

Touring without their regular captain Dane van Niekerk, South Africa have taken the current series as an opportunity for younger players to shine bright ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia. With good preparations leading up to the series, winning against the Bangladesh emerging players 2-0 in the T20 series, South African women will be aiming to bat deep against the spin-friendly track in Surat and level the five-match series.

Heading into the second fixture, India stand fifth in the latest ICC T20 rankings while South Africa are ranked six.

