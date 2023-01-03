"Long wait to see Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah bowling together" - Fans react as India pacer returns for Sri Lanka ODIs

Star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been added to India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka. He was initially not named in the squad as the Indian think tank felt that the pacer needed some more time to attain full fitness.
Bumrah has been out of action since September last year due to a stress reaction on his back he felt during the home T20I series against Australia. The Gujarat-born cricketer has been rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) since then.
He also missed the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, with Rohit Sharma and Co. crashing out of the semi-finals following a 10-wicket loss to England.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was initially cautious about the star fast bowler, with a couple of important series lined up. However, he has been included in the ODI squad after getting the fitness certificate from the NCA in Bengaluru.
"Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back injury," a BCCI release said. "The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon."
Fans were certainly happy to see Bumrah back in the squad and felt that the three ODIs would provide him with some much-needed practice ahead of the four-match home Test series against Australia.
The ODI series will get underway on January 10 in Guwahati followed by games on January 12 and January 15 in Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively.
India's updated ODI squad for Sri Lanka series
India's Updated squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, and Arshdeep Singh.