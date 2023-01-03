"Long wait to see Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah bowling together" - Fans react as India pacer returns for Sri Lanka ODIs

Star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been added to India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka. He was initially not named in the squad as the Indian think tank felt that the pacer needed some more time to attain full fitness.

Bumrah has been out of action since September last year due to a stress reaction on his back he felt during the home T20I series against Australia. The Gujarat-born cricketer has been rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) since then.

He also missed the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, with Rohit Sharma and Co. crashing out of the semi-finals following a 10-wicket loss to England.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was initially cautious about the star fast bowler, with a couple of important series lined up. However, he has been included in the ODI squad after getting the fitness certificate from the NCA in Bengaluru.

"Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back injury," a BCCI release said. "The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon."

Fans were certainly happy to see Bumrah back in the squad and felt that the three ODIs would provide him with some much-needed practice ahead of the four-match home Test series against Australia.

Here are some of the reactions:

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Bumrah back in the ODI squad. While it's extremely pleasing that he seems to have recovered, I really hope he isn't being rushed back. No match practice either and I so hope he's 100 per cent alright. Stress fractures are a thankless injury #INDvSL Bumrah back in the ODI squad. While it's extremely pleasing that he seems to have recovered, I really hope he isn't being rushed back. No match practice either and I so hope he's 100 per cent alright. Stress fractures are a thankless injury #INDvSL

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Long wait to see Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah bowling together will end soon it seems. Long wait to see Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah bowling together will end soon it seems.

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 Happy for Bumrah that he is back in the Indian squad.



One game at a time. Happy for Bumrah that he is back in the Indian squad.One game at a time.

Abhinandan Nahata @khelgyani_abhi So, India will play with full strength squad after Eng series.



PS: one or two players are always missing. Vs Eng - India missed KL. Here we miss Pant and Jadeja.



Interesting to see if Siraj gets into XI with Shami and Bumrah or Umran (designated hit-to-deck replacement) So, India will play with full strength squad after Eng series.PS: one or two players are always missing. Vs Eng - India missed KL. Here we miss Pant and Jadeja.Interesting to see if Siraj gets into XI with Shami and Bumrah or Umran (designated hit-to-deck replacement)

Manish Tiwari @Manish_Tiwari98 Jasprit Bumrah is back against Sri Lanka in ODI series. Too much disrespect for him lately, it's time for a comeback Jasprit Bumrah is back against Sri Lanka in ODI series. Too much disrespect for him lately, it's time for a comeback 🐐 https://t.co/VH4cuEQnut

M @AngryPakistan @shubhamg23 I think they should play few games before the test especially Bumrah. It’s not wise to go directly into test match without having any game time. @shubhamg23 I think they should play few games before the test especially Bumrah. It’s not wise to go directly into test match without having any game time.

Shreyash @inaminatikaa It's going to be scary but for bumrah, not for his opponents. It's going to be scary but for bumrah, not for his opponents.

Dexter Murugan @tyagi_langda @64MohsinKamal Mai to bhul hi gaya tha ke Bumrah bhi khel sakta hai India ke lie. @64MohsinKamal Mai to bhul hi gaya tha ke Bumrah bhi khel sakta hai India ke lie. 😂

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 Jasprit Bumrah is back in ODIs vs SL. Yay. Jasprit Bumrah is back in ODIs vs SL. Yay.

The ODI series will get underway on January 10 in Guwahati followed by games on January 12 and January 15 in Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively.

India's updated ODI squad for Sri Lanka series

India's Updated squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, and Arshdeep Singh.

Poll : 0 votes