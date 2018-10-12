Looking at the changes in ICC rankings after the Pak-Aus Test match

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST News 308 // 12 Oct 2018, 19:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A lot of changes occurred in the ICC Test rankings after the first Test match Pakistan and Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the United Arab Emirates which ended in a draw. The match was completely in favour of Pakistan until Australian opener Usman Khawaja showed his grit and drew the match with his knock of 141 at the end of day five of the match.

After this, Khawaja moved into the top 10 of the ICC Test batsmen rankings for the first time in his career and is currently placed at the tenth position in the chart. He climbed nine places after his knocks of 85 and 141 in this Test match. His previous best ranking was in January 2017 when he was placed at the 11th rank. Right now, he has a career-best rating of 747.

Australian skipper Tim Paine also jumped two places after he scored an unbeaten 61 in the second innings of the match and is now currently placed at 49th. Aaron Finch, who was making his debut, entered this list with his knocks of 62 and 49 to get placed at the 72nd spot.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Hafeez, who was making his comeback re-entered the rankings after he slammed a century to get placed at the 45th place. Apart from Hafeez, Asad Shafiq (up five places to 20th), Harris Sohail (up 17 slots to 57th) and Imam-ul-Haq (up 22 places to 88th) were the other notable players who climbed up the ladder.

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Abbas also has gained eight places to reach his career-best position of 13th after finishing with seven wickets in the match. Also, with the India-West Indies series going on simultaneously with this one, there will be a lot of changes seen in the Test rankings in the coming times.