×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Looking back at Gary Gilmour's star turn in the semi-final of the 1975 World Cup

Indra Vikram Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
23   //    04 May 2019, 01:39 IST

There was a period in the mid-70s when it was reckoned that Gary Gilmour would go on to emulate the feats of that great left-handed Australian all-rounder Alan Davidson, if not another - Garfield Sobers. This was one match which showed why Gilmour was rated so highly.

Gary Gilmour
Gary Gilmour

The conditions were just right for this left-arm pacer. Skipper Ian Chappell sent England in on a green top, and the ball swung wildly in the overcast and windy conditions.

Bowling over the wicket, Gilmour swung the ball sharply into the right-handers, while angling it away on occasion. He would even swing it away from the right-handers at times. The batsmen were often unsure which way Gilmour’s deliveries were going.

He had England in deep trouble from the very start. Dennis Amiss was leg-before to a wicked in-swinger. So were Keith Fletcher and Allan Knott, while Frank Hayes shouldered arms thinking the ball was leaving him.

Another incoming delivery knocked out Barry Wood’s off-stump. Tony Grieg was the only Gilmour victim claimed by a ball leaving him.

At the end of Gilmour’s 12-over spell, England’s innings was in shambles. He had taken all the six wickets for 14 runs, with six of his overs being scoreless. It was the first time any bowler had taken six wickets in a one-day international, and was a truly devastating performance.

After the match Ian Chappell revealed: "Lillee preferred to bowl down the hill. That gave Gilmour the wind coming over his shoulder and it suited him fine. It was a magnificent piece of bowling."

Even after Gilmour came off, there was no respite for the hapless English batsmen. Max Walker made the ball wobble around both ways too; he had Chris Old caught for a duck, leaving the hosts a miserable 37 for seven.

Captain Mike Denness stood his ground but his discomfiture was evident, as Dennis Lillee also bowled a controlled line and length. England capsized for 93 off 36.2 overs.

Advertisement

England hit back in just as telling a fashion. John Snow, Chris Old and Geoff Arnold were past masters in the art of bowling in such conditions. The Australian scorecard began resembling England's more and more with each passing over.

At 39 for six, it seemed as if the game could go either way.

In came Gilmour to occupy centre-stage once again. His aggressive left-handed batting was just the counter required under the circumstances. He rode his luck, smashing five boundaries in the company of that fine strokemaker Doug Walters, who was never too happy batting on the soft English wickets.

But on this occasion he had a vital job to do. The two raised the first half-century partnership of the match, and helped carry their side to the final of the first World Cup.

This was a star turn by Gary Gilmour. He promised great things and many saw in him the makings of a truly great all-rounder. He played for a fine team too, and was handled very shrewdly by Ian Chappell.

About his immense talent there was no doubt, but as later events were to prove, Gilmour was found wanting in terms of temperament. He probably never believed that he belonged to the highest league, and faded away without doing justice to his immense talent.

England: 93 all out (36.2 overs), Australia: 94 for 6 wickets (28.4 overs)

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket Dennis Lillee Ian Chappell
Advertisement
Looking back at Dennis Lillee's devastating five-wicket haul in the 1975 World Cup
RELATED STORY
1975 Cricket World Cup - How the great spectacle began
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: 3 Reasons Why Australia can defend their title
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 Things that might end England's maiden World Cup dream
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Coaches the Indian Cricket team has ever had
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 1975: How Alvin Kallicharran tamed the tiger
RELATED STORY
Top 5 wicket-keeper catches of all time
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 1975, Australia vs Sri Lanka: Defiant Lankans stare down Terrifying Thommo
RELATED STORY
5 Cricket World Cup facts that you may not know
RELATED STORY
4 Of the best bowling spells in World Cups
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
ODI World Cup
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us