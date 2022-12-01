"Lot of positives came from this one-day series" - Ravi Shastri despite India's defeat in New Zealand

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri believes the Men in Blue can be optimistic despite their 0-1 defeat in the three-match ODI series loss against New Zealand. Shastri feels the conditions in New Zealand were challenging and that the youngsters thrived in difficult situations.

After a close series win in the T20 leg, India went down to the Kiwis in 50-over cricket. While the second and third ODIs were washed out midway due to persistent showers, the hosts won the first game in Auckland by seven wickets, chasing down 307 runs comfortably.

Speaking on Prime Video after the third ODI, the 60-year-old reflected on Shreyas Iyer's significant contributions, while backing Suryakumar Yadav to deliver in the upcoming games.

Shastri also felt that Washington Sundar and Umran Malik also impressed in the series.

"I think a lot of positives came from this one-day series," he said. "Shreyas Iyer getting runs in a couple of matches, willing to stay there and willing to go through the tough period. Suryakumar of course has the potential, has the talent, and he will deliver.

"Washington Sundar, I thought was very good. And even Umran Malik, I like the way he bowled. There’s potential there. If he can persevere, it will be very good."

"All around, there was very positive Shubman Gill at the start of the innings," he continued. "These conditions are tough, you don’t get these conditions often, and you don’t travel to New Zealand that often. So I think for young cricketers to come here and get this kind of exposure is excellent. The weather and the ground dimensions need to be taken into account."

With 129 runs in two innings at 64.50, Iyer was India's highest run-getter in the ODI series. However, the Men in Blue batters struggled in the final ODI, getting bowled out for 219. New Zealand were in pole position to win the game, placed at 104-1 before rain intervened.

India's senior batters to return for Bangladesh tour

The likes of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma will return during India's next international assignment. The Men in Blue will lock horns with Bangladesh in a three-game ODI series away from home, starting on December 4.

All three were rested for the New Zealand tour and will form an integral part of their 50-over World Cup preparations at home.

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen.

