LPL 2020: Lanka Premier League theme song released

The theme song for the inaugural Lanka Premier League, LPL 2020, was released by the officials on Friday. The peppy song embodies the spirit of cricket in Sri Lanka and its fans, who are die-hard backers of their players even in the most adverse of circumstances.

The LPL 2020 theme song has been produced, composed and sung by the Sri Lankan pop duo Bathiya and Santhush (BNS), with music by Saregama Music. Sri Lankan hip-hop artist ADK and singer Roy Jackson have given the Tamil vocals.

The English verses of LPL 2020 theme song have been sung and composed by Sheaam Dean. Randhir Withana has written the English lyrics and Yohan Abeykoon the Sinhala rendition. ADK joined KC Prakash for the Tamil lyrics.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) VP and LPL Tournament Director Ravin Wickramaratne was quoted as saying in media reports, BNS has done a wonderful job bringing out the spirit of cricket in the island through its music. I am sure the fans will like it and they will associate brand LPL by this beautiful rendition.”

“It was an honour for us to compose the theme song for the Lanka Premier League, which is our own global brand of cricket,” BNS said.

Big names pulling out of LPL 2020 likely to affect its popularity

LPL 2020 will see five franchises - Colombo Kings, Dambulla Viking, Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Stallions and Kandy Tuskers - battle it out against each other in 23 matches. However, the tournament’s popularity could be severely affected with a number of big names pulling out.

Chris Gayle, Liam Plunkett and Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, who features in the theme song prominently, are among those who have decided to back out of LPL 2020. Gayle and Plunkett were slated to represent Kandy Tuskers while Malinga was to represent the Galle Gladiators.

Advertisement

As of now, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep are some of the well-known international names likely to feature in LPL 2020.

The Colombo Kings will take on the Kandy Tuskers in the opening match at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 26. Double-headers will take place every day, till the semi-finals of the tournament. The LPL 2020 final will be played on December 16.