LPL 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

After the successful staging of the inaugural Lanka Premier League (LPL) in 2020, Sri Lanka Cricket has come up with a plan of hosting the second edition in 2021. Jaffna Stallions ended up as the winners in the first season.

Colombo Stars, Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Kings, Dambulla Giants and Kandy Warriors are the five participating teams in the upcoming edition, which will be held from December 5-23.

R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota will be the venues for the competition.

After 600 players - 300 overseas and 300 Lankans - registered for the draft, the officials finalized the squads of all five teams.

LPL 2021: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

December 5, Sunday

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings, 7:30 PM

December 6, Monday

Dambulla Giants vs Kandy Warriors, 3:00 PM

Colombo Stars vs Galle Gladiators, 7:30 PM

December 7, Tuesday

Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Giants,, 3:00 PM

Kandy Warriors vs Galle Gladiators, 7:30 PM

December 8, Wednesday

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants, 3:00 PM

Kandy Warriors vs Jaffna Kings, 7:30 PM

December 10, Friday

Dambulla Giants vs Galle Gladiators, 3:00 PM

Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars, 7:30 PM

December 11, Saturday

Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Warriors, 3:00 PM

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants, 7:30 PM

December 12, Sunday

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Warriors, 3:00 PM

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars, 7:30 PM

December 13, Monday

Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Giants, 7:30 PM

December 14, Tuesday

Kandy Warriors vs Colombo Stars, 3:00 PM

Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings, 7:30 PM

December 16, Thursday

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings, 3:00 PM

Kandy Warriors vs Dambulla Giants, 7:30 PM

December 17, Friday

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators, 3:00 PM

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors, 7:30 PM

December 20, Monday

Eliminator, 3:00 PM

Qualifier 1, 7:30 PM

December 21, Tuesday

Qualifier 2, 7:30 PM

December 23, Thursday

Final, 7:30 PM

LPL 2021: Live Streaming Details

SonyLIV will live stream all matches of the tournament for fans in India. Sony Sports Network will broadcast the tournament.

LPL 2021: Squads

Galle Gladiators

Danushka Gunathilaka, Isuru Udana, Angelo Jayasinghe, Mohammad Amir, Sarfraz Ahmed, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anwar Ali, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ashan Daniel, Mohommed Shamaaz, Nuwan Thushara, Samit Patel, Suminda Lakshan, Pulina Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Madushanka, Dilshan Madushanka, Kevin Koththigoda, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohammad Hafeez, Angelo Jayasinghe, Sarfaraz Ahmed/Ben Dunk

Jaffna Kings

Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Krishan Sanjula, Suranga Lakmal, Jayden Seales, Ashen Bandara, Upul Tharanga, Wahab Riaz, Chanika Gunasekara, Chaturanga de Silva, Rathnaraja Thanuradan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Maheesh Theekshana, Theivendram Dinoshan, Ashan Randika, Krishan Sanjula, Avishka Fernando, Faf du Plessis

Kandy Warriors

Ayana Siriwardena, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Nimesh Vimukthi, Lahiru Kumara, Angelo Perera, Cameron Delport, Ishan Jayaratne, Binura Fernando, Asela Gunaratne, Udara Jayasundara, Kamindu Mendis, Shashika Dulshan, Kalhara Senaratne, Rovman Powell, Milinda Siriwardena, Ahmed Shehzad, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Irfan, Al Amin Hossain, Ahmed Shehzad

Colombo Stars

Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Jehan Daniel, Pathum Nissanka, Lakshan Sandakan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ravi Rampaul, Ashan Priyanjan, Himesh Ratnayke, Thikshila de Silva, Shiran Fernando, Tom Banton, Angelo Mathews, Sherfane Rutherford, Kusal Perera, Naveen ul Haq, Haris Sohail, Dinesh Chandilmal

Dambulla Giants

Chamika Edirisinghe, Janith Liyanage, Josh Little, Nuwan Pradeep, Dilshan Munaweera, Kalana Perera, Chamika Karunaratne, Odean Smith, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Madushan Ravichandrakumar, Niroshan Dickwella, Sachitha Jayathilake, Tharindu Ratnayake, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Sacha de Alwis, Muditha Lakshan, Imran Tahir, Dasun Shanaka, Najibullah Zadran.

