Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The prestigious M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is all set to be the esteemed host venue for the forthcoming Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023. The tournament is scheduled to be played between August 13 and 29, 2023.

A total of six formidable teams will be in contention for the championship title - Hubli Tigers, Mangalore Dragons, Shivamogga Lions, Mysore Warriors, Bengaluru Blasters, and Gulbarga Mystics. The tournament will feature a total of 33 T20 matches, each team facing off against the others in a double round-robin format.

The top four teams emerging from this intense competition will secure their spots in the semi-finals, paving the way for the winners to battle it out in a gripping grand finale.

Reigning champions, Gulbarga Mystics, who clinched their maiden title in 2022, will be looking to defend their hard-earned crown against an array of fierce competitors. The squads are an enticing blend of emerging cricket talents from Karnataka and seasoned players with international experience.

The likes of Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, and Karun Nair, who have donned the Indian jersey, will be seen in action. Moreover, the IPL stars namely Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, and Jagadeesha Suchith will undoubtedly add an extra layer of excitement to the tournament.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, August 13

Match 1 - Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters - 1.00 pm

Match 2 - Hubli Tigers vs Mysore Warriors - 5.30 pm

Monday, August 14

Match 3 - Mangalore Dragons vs Shivamogga Lions - 1.00 pm

Match 4 - Gulbarga Mystics vs Hubli Tigers - 5.30 pm

Tuesday, August 15

Match 5 - Mysore Warriors vs Mangalore Dragons - 1.00 pm

Match 6 - Shivamogga Lions vs Bengaluru Blasters - 5.30 pm

Wednesday, August 16

Match 7 - Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers - 1.00 pm

Match 8 - Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics - 5.30 pm

Thursday, August 17

Match 9 - Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Lions - 1.00 pm

Match 10 - Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers - 5.30 pm

Friday, August 18

Match 11 - Shivamogga Lions vs Mysore Warriors - 1.00 pm

Match 12 - Mangalore Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters - 5.30 pm

Saturday, August 19

Match 13 - Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysore Warriors - 1.00 pm

Match 14 - Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions - 5.30 pm

Sunday, August 20

Match 15 - Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers - 1.00 pm

Match 16 - Gulbarga Mystics vs Mangalore Dragons - 5.30 pm

Monday, August 21

Match 17 - Shivamogga Lions vs Gulbarga Mystics - 1.00 pm

Match 18 - Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons - 5.30 pm

Tuesday, August 22

Match 19 - Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters - 1.00 pm

Match 20 - Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions - 5.30 pm

Wednesday, August 23

Match 21 - Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics - 1.00 pm

Match 22 - Mangalore Dragons vs Mysore Warriors - 5.30 pm

Thursday, August 24

Match 23 - Shivamogga Lions vs Mangalore Dragons - 1.00 pm

Match 24 - Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics - 5.30 pm

Friday, August 25

Match 25 - Mysore Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters - 1.00 pm

Match 26 - Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers - 5.30 pm

Saturday, August 26

Match 27 - Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons - 1.00 pm

Match 28 - Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors - 5.30 pm

Sunday, August 27

Match 29 - Mangalore Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics - 1.00 pm

Match 30 - Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions - 5.30 pm

Monday, August 28

Semi-final 1 - TBC vs TBC - 1.00 pm

Semi-final 2 - TBC vs TBC - 5.30 pm

Tuesday, August 29

Final - TBC vs TBC - 5.30 pm

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 2.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023: Full Squads

Bengaluru Blasters

Mayank Agarwal (C), Mithun A, Nishchal D, Vidyadhar Patil, Jeshwanth Acharya, Jasper EJ, Pradeep T, Mohammed Sarfaraz Ashraf, Pavan Deshpande, Shubhang Hegde, Kumar LR, Suraj Ahuja (WK), Aaron Christie, Abhishek Ahlawat, Mohsin Khan, Aashish Mahesh (WK), Rishi Bopanna, and Aman Khan.

Gulbarga Mystics

Vyshak Vijaykumar (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Aneesh KV, Macneil Noronha, Sharan Goud, Abhilash Shetty, Hardik Raj, Shimon Luiz, Appanna KP, Sharath Srinivas (WK), Chethan LR, Mohammed Aqib Jawad, Smaran R, Avinash D (WK), Yashovardhan Parantap, Shaun Tristan Joseph, Aadarsh Prajwal, and Abul Hasan Khalid.

Hubli Tigers

Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia (WK), KC Cariappa, Pravin Dubey, Shrijith KL (WK), Mohammed Taha, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Santokh Singh, Mohith BA (WK), Manvanth Kumar L, Mitrakant Singh Yadav, Darshan MB, Shivam MB, Naga Bharath, Malliksab Sirur, Rakshekar Harikant (WK), Clement Raju, and Nathan D’mello.

Mangalore Dragons

Ronit More, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prateek Jain, Siddharth KV, Anirudha Joshi, Rohan Patil, Aditya Goyal, Nikin Jose, Sharath BR (WK), Anand Doddmani, Gaurav Dhiman, Shivakumar BU, Dheeraj J Gowda, Aneeshwar Gautam, Thippa Reddy, Aaditya Nair, Kruthik Krishna (WK), and Naveen MG.

Mysore Warriors

Karun Nair (C), Suchith Jagadeesha, Karthik CA, Prasidh Krishna, Manoj Bhandage, Venkatesh M, Shoaib Manager, Samarth R, Tushar Singh (WK), Kushal Wadhwani, Shashi Kumar K, Aditya Mani, Gautam Mishra, Rahul Singh Rawat, Bharath Dhuri, Rakshith S (WK), Shreesha S Achar, and Monish Reddy.

Shivamogga Lions

Abhinav Manohar, Nihal Ullal (WK), Shreyas Gopal, Koushik V, Pranav Bhatia, Vinay Sagar (WK), Aditya Somanna, Sharath HS, Kranthi Kumar, Rohan Kadam, Shreyas Puranik, Adhoksh Hegde, Pavan Shridi, Nischith Rao, Deepak Devadiga, Rohan Naveen, Shivaraj, and Rohit Kumar K.