March 2021's complete international cricket schedule

After an entertaining February, cricket action will continue in March 2021 with teams from across the world making their presence felt on the field.

The England cricket team will continue its tour of India, while the Trans-Tasman rivals will battle in New Zealand.

Bangladesh will tour New Zealand following Australia's departure. Meanwhile, the Afghanistan cricket team will play its first Test in the United Arab Emirates against Zimbabwe.

The South African cricket team will not be in action this month as Cricket Australia canceled their tour of the country.

International cricket will return to the Caribbean with a series between West Indies and Sri Lanka. Here's a look at this month's complete international schedule.

England cricket team's tour of India

India and England will clash in eight white-ball matches

The final Test of the India vs England series will begin at the Narendra Modi Stadium this week. After the ICC World Test Championship series, the two nations will lock horns in five T20Is at the same venue.

The action will then move to Pune, where India and England will play a three-match ICC Cricket World Super League series behind closed doors.

India vs England Schedule

4th Test - March 4 - 8, Ahmedabad

1st T20I - March 12, Ahmedabad

2nd T20I - March 14, Ahmedabad

3rd T20I - March 16, Ahmedabad

4th T20I - March 18, Ahmedabad

5th T20I - March 20, Ahmedabad

1st ODI - March 23, Pune

2nd ODI - March 26, Pune

3rd ODI - March 28, Pune

Australia tour of New Zealand

Can the Aussies bounce back in the T20I series against New Zealand?

Australia have lost their first two T20I matches against New Zealand. However, the visitors still have a chance of winning this series.

The Aaron Finch-led outfit will have to bring their 'A' game to turn the tables in this five-match T20I series.

New Zealand vs Australia Schedule

3rd T20I - March 3, Wellington

4th T20I - March 5, Wellington

5th T20I - March 7, Mount Maunganui

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe in UAE

Rashid Khan will be the key to Afghanistan's success

Afghanistan will host the Zimbabwean cricket team in the United Arab Emirates for two Tests and three T20Is. Both teams will look to improve their position in the ICC Test Rankings by performing well in the Gulf nation.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Schedule

1st Test - March 2 - 6, Abu Dhabi

2nd Test - March 10 - 14, Abu Dhabi

1st T20I - March 17, Abu Dhabi

2nd T20I - March 19, Abu Dhabi

3rd T20I - March 20, Abu Dhabi

Sri Lanka tour of West Indies

Angelo Mathews will lead the Sri Lankan cricket team in the T20I series versus the defending T20 World Cup champions. The Islanders will play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests against West Indies over the next few weeks.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka Schedule

1st T20I - March 3, Antigua

2nd T20I - March 5, Antigua

3rd T20I - March 7, Antigua

1st ODI - March 10, North Sound

2nd ODI - March 12, North Sound

3rd ODI - March 14, North Sound

1st Test - March 21 - 25, North Sound

2nd Test - March 29 - April 2, North Sound

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand

The Bangladesh cricket team has reached New Zealand for their international tour which begins on March 20. The tour comprises three ODIs and three T20Is.

Both teams will be keen to test some new players and take a step forward in finalizing their combinations for the T20 World Cup later this year.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Schedule

1st ODI - March 20, Dunedin

2nd ODI - March 23, Christchurch

3rd ODI - March 26, Wellington

1st T20I - March 28, Hamilton

2nd T20I - March 30, Napier

3rd T20I - April 1, Auckland