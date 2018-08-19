Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Match report, highlights and Twitter reactions: Half-centuries from Kohli and Rahane help India cross the 300-mark

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Feature
895   //    19 Aug 2018, 11:37 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day One
Virat Kohli missed out on a century by just 3 runs

Match Report:

India were put in to bat by England in a must-win game and the Indian batsman have done a good job till now. While India made three changes to their playing XI, England had just one change in the form of Ben Stokes - who replaced Sam Curran.

For India, Rishabh Pant made his debut and became the 291st player to play Test cricket for India. Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah were the other two incoming coming players.

The third Indian opening pair of the series featuring Dhawan and Rahul put up a decent show in the first hour of play. They managed to put on a half-century partnership. Just as the things seemed to be going India's way, Chris Woakes dented the progress.

The all-rounder not only provided a breakthrough, but also took two more wickets. He sent back both the openers in two consecutive overs. The opening stand was worth 61 runs. Just before lunch, he also took the wicket of Cheteswara Pujara and India ended the session with a score of 82/3.

After the three wickets in the first session, the experienced duo of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane did not allow any more wickets to fall in the second session. The session was the first wicketless session of the series. The duo added 107 runs in 29 overs in the post-lunch session.

After putting together 159 runs for the fourth wicket with Kohli, Rahane fell for 81 as he edged one to Cook at first slip off the bowling of Stuart Broad. Virat Kohli continued his good form with bat and looked set for a big hundred. He was dismissed three short of a century by Adil Rashid.

Pant joined Pandya in the middle after Kohli's departure. The debutant became the first Indian batsman to begin his Test career with a six. He dispatched the second ball of his career for a six.

Just when India were looking to end the day without any further damage, Anderson had Pandya caught behind in the second slip.

On day 2, the partnership between Ashwin and Pant will be crucial for India. If they manage to take the score around 400, the hosts will have a tough task ahead in the match.

Also read: England vs India, Third Test: Day 1 in pictures

Video Highlights:


Twitter Reactions:


Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Vishwanath, an engineer like many young Indians, is a big sports enthusiast. Right from his childhood, he thoroughly enjoyed following all the sporting events but his true calling came only when he started writing about them. Even though he follows many sports his main interest lies in cricket. At times, he also indulges in other sports like Football. If you are a cricket lover, you might want to follow him.
Match report and Twitter reactions: India bow out for a...
RELATED STORY
Match report, highlights and Twitter reactions: Woakes'...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Kohli and Rahane's enthralling...
RELATED STORY
Indis vs England, Third Test: Rahane finally delivers
RELATED STORY
Mental toughness of Virat Kohli: A lesson for other batsmen
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Third Test: Day 1 in pictures
RELATED STORY
Two heroes for India on day one of the Third Test against...
RELATED STORY
Who said what: World reacts as England defeat India by an...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli - When the going gets tough, the tough gets...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Bigger challenge awaits Virat...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 307/6 (87.0 ov)
ENG
Day 1 | Stumps: England won the toss and elected to bowl.
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us