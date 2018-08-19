Match report, highlights and Twitter reactions: Half-centuries from Kohli and Rahane help India cross the 300-mark
Match Report:
India were put in to bat by England in a must-win game and the Indian batsman have done a good job till now. While India made three changes to their playing XI, England had just one change in the form of Ben Stokes - who replaced Sam Curran.
For India, Rishabh Pant made his debut and became the 291st player to play Test cricket for India. Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah were the other two incoming coming players.
The third Indian opening pair of the series featuring Dhawan and Rahul put up a decent show in the first hour of play. They managed to put on a half-century partnership. Just as the things seemed to be going India's way, Chris Woakes dented the progress.
The all-rounder not only provided a breakthrough, but also took two more wickets. He sent back both the openers in two consecutive overs. The opening stand was worth 61 runs. Just before lunch, he also took the wicket of Cheteswara Pujara and India ended the session with a score of 82/3.
After the three wickets in the first session, the experienced duo of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane did not allow any more wickets to fall in the second session. The session was the first wicketless session of the series. The duo added 107 runs in 29 overs in the post-lunch session.
After putting together 159 runs for the fourth wicket with Kohli, Rahane fell for 81 as he edged one to Cook at first slip off the bowling of Stuart Broad. Virat Kohli continued his good form with bat and looked set for a big hundred. He was dismissed three short of a century by Adil Rashid.
Pant joined Pandya in the middle after Kohli's departure. The debutant became the first Indian batsman to begin his Test career with a six. He dispatched the second ball of his career for a six.
Just when India were looking to end the day without any further damage, Anderson had Pandya caught behind in the second slip.
On day 2, the partnership between Ashwin and Pant will be crucial for India. If they manage to take the score around 400, the hosts will have a tough task ahead in the match.