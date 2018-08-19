Match report, highlights and Twitter reactions: Half-centuries from Kohli and Rahane help India cross the 300-mark

Vishwanath RT FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 895 // 19 Aug 2018, 11:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli missed out on a century by just 3 runs

Match Report:

India were put in to bat by England in a must-win game and the Indian batsman have done a good job till now. While India made three changes to their playing XI, England had just one change in the form of Ben Stokes - who replaced Sam Curran.

For India, Rishabh Pant made his debut and became the 291st player to play Test cricket for India. Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah were the other two incoming coming players.

The third Indian opening pair of the series featuring Dhawan and Rahul put up a decent show in the first hour of play. They managed to put on a half-century partnership. Just as the things seemed to be going India's way, Chris Woakes dented the progress.

The all-rounder not only provided a breakthrough, but also took two more wickets. He sent back both the openers in two consecutive overs. The opening stand was worth 61 runs. Just before lunch, he also took the wicket of Cheteswara Pujara and India ended the session with a score of 82/3.

After the three wickets in the first session, the experienced duo of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane did not allow any more wickets to fall in the second session. The session was the first wicketless session of the series. The duo added 107 runs in 29 overs in the post-lunch session.

After putting together 159 runs for the fourth wicket with Kohli, Rahane fell for 81 as he edged one to Cook at first slip off the bowling of Stuart Broad. Virat Kohli continued his good form with bat and looked set for a big hundred. He was dismissed three short of a century by Adil Rashid.

Pant joined Pandya in the middle after Kohli's departure. The debutant became the first Indian batsman to begin his Test career with a six. He dispatched the second ball of his career for a six.

Just when India were looking to end the day without any further damage, Anderson had Pandya caught behind in the second slip.

On day 2, the partnership between Ashwin and Pant will be crucial for India. If they manage to take the score around 400, the hosts will have a tough task ahead in the match.

Video Highlights:

Twitter Reactions:

What I liked in this innings was the intent shown by our batsmen and the front foot defense against the English pacers was solid. Wonderful partnership by @imVkohli and @ajinkyarahane88. @RishabPant777 should continue being positive and set the platform. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HCsfZJgSwS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 18, 2018

Good day for India today at Trent Bridge. Well played @imVkohli @ajinkyarahane88 unfortunate to lose @hardikpandya7 in the last over.. #EngvInd 3rd Test at Nottingham — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 18, 2018

It was so good to see Virat and Rahane apply themselves so well in the middle. 307-6 a good score on Day 1. #ENGvIND — R P Singh (@rpsingh) August 18, 2018

He got his Test cap in the morning and now becomes the first Indian batsman to open his account with a six!



Oh hello @RishabPant777!#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/DhU9EF1fMb — BCCI (@BCCI) August 18, 2018

Rishabh Pant..

in 23 fc matches - 75 sixes

1st Test (2nd ball) - 1 six!#EngvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 18, 2018

The biggest thing going in Pant’s favour is the time he has....a quality that can’t be taught. #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 18, 2018

1st Test: Dar & Gaffaney

2nd Test: Erasmus & Dar

3rd Test: Gaffaney & Erasmus



ICC picks its umpires as Kohli picks his openers. #EngvInd — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) August 18, 2018

Decisive feet movement. Playing close to the body. Knowing where the off stump is. There’s so much like in today’s innings by Rahane. This is the Rahane we’ve seen do well overseas👌👏☺️ #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 18, 2018

Rishabh Pant (before this Test)

FC - 75 sixes in 1831 balls (a six every 24 balls)

List A - 25 sixes in 736 balls (a six every 29 balls)

T20s - 97 sixes in 1084 balls (a six every 11 balls)

--

Total 197 sixes in 3651 balls (a six every 19 balls)#EngvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 19, 2018

Great intent from the young man. @RishabPant777 smashing Rashid for a six off his second delivery to get off the mark in Test cricket #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3VhWTHkiKj — Kaustubh Pathak (@KPathak93) August 18, 2018

Rishabh Pant is the 12th player in Test cricket to get off the mark with a SIX! #ENGvIND Complete List: pic.twitter.com/RBpnn5nLHF — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) August 18, 2018

Ajinkya Rahane's century stands in Tests:



with Virat Kohli - 6

with all other players - 8 #ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 18, 2018

Most runs scored by Indian captains outside India in Tests:



1694 - VIRAT KOHLI* (And counting)

1693 - Sourav Ganguly

1591 - MS Dhoni #ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 18, 2018

Only the 2nd time Virat Kohli got out in the 90s in Test cricket. He was dismissed on 96 in the 2nd innings of the 2013 Johannesburg Test.



Kohli converted his previous 17 scores of the 90s into 100s. An Indian record! #ENGvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) August 18, 2018

Six Tests this year, all overseas and in challenging batting conditions - two hundreds, a near hundred plus some more...Kohli has been exceptional #ENGvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 18, 2018

Now, only MS Dhoni (10) has more fifty-plus scores among Indian captains in international cricket than Virat Kohli (8) in England.#ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 18, 2018

Has anyone ever seen Pujara out hooking? #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 18, 2018

On this Day 10 years ago @imVkohli made his International debut. The rest is history. Today @RishabPant777 is making one. Here's one for the future. Congratulations bro and all the best to Team India for this test match. #ChakDe #ENGvIND — Siddharth Kaul (@sidkaul22) August 18, 2018

45 test matches since India played an unchanged X1!!! Will someone call this out or nobody allowed to question that?!?! #ENGvIND — Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) August 18, 2018

When You Wait Whole Day For Virat Kohli's Century But He Miss It By Just 3 Runs. #INDvENG #INDvsENG #ENGvsIND #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/v00JQWbYFi — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) August 18, 2018

Ha ha ha.

Has any cricketer ever gotten off the mark in their test career with a 6?

Don't care what happens next.

Rishabh Pant is gold.#ENGvIND — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) August 18, 2018

Virat Kohli conceded his wicket to Adil Rashid yet again. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/23VHqW0zZy — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) August 18, 2018

The way Pujara convinced KL to take the review, it seems he doesn’t want to bat with Virat at all. #EngvInd — Monica (@monicas004) August 18, 2018

Rishab Pant's first Test runs had 'Dilli Se Hu BC' written all over them. #ENGvIND — Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) August 18, 2018