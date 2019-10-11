×
Mayank on a scoring spree: What fuels the champion?

Vikram Bhattacharya
ANALYST
Feature
118   //    11 Oct 2019, 18:58 IST

Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal

Despite having less than a year of international cricketing experience, Mayank Agarwal is thriving at the top-most level. A prolific run-maker in the domestic scene, it was just a matter of time before Mayank translated his success for India, but the manner in which he has taken to red ball cricket is phenomenal.

It’s a testament to his skill, as much it is to his preparation. He made his first-class debut six years ago, and has conditioned his body to the rigours of the longer format, aspects of which could be seen in both of his centuries - a double hundred in the first Test match against South Africa and a century in the first inning of the ongoing match.

Mayank faced 195 deliveries to score his 108, smashing 16 fours and a couple of sixes. He reached his hundred in style, with the scorecard reading 6, 6, 4 in 4 deliveries as he raced to 103 from 87 in virtually no time. Nervous nineties? Not for Mayank! He manoeuvred through his 90s in a “Fast&Up” manner, giving everyone the nostalgic memories of the fearless and ruthless Indian opener, Virender Sehwag.

Mayank has been quick to adapt to the international stage, going on a scoring spree ever since he donned the Indian whites. A major credit of it goes to his fitness. The 28-year-old puts tremendous efforts on his fitness and also practises meditation as part of his daily routine. The top-notch levels of fitness have seen him represent what he truly believes in, recently becoming the Brand Ambassador for Fast&Up, a flagship sports nutrition brand by Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited.

The ongoing India v/s South Africa series saw Mayank play his first Test on home soil. The opener turned up in irresistible form, reaching his maiden three-figure mark in Tests, and converting it into a double ton. It was a knock of sheer class and skill, but also of immense focus and endurance.

Mayank faced 371 deliveries for his 215, a feat that requires equal amounts of skill, patience and focus, also ensuring that his run-making contained his usual repertoire of strokes. Over the years, he has been prepped to accumulate big knocks, and even has a triple century next to his name in first-class cricket. He is fuelled by the right nutrition to achieve his goals, a balance between his simple diet and nutritional supplements, an aspect promoted by Fast&Up for years.

Wondering what Fuels Mayank? Watch the video here:

The start has been scintillating, and if that’s anything to go by, there are a lot more pages to be added to Mayank’s story. His run-scoring spree is expected to continue, closely associated with the healthy lifestyle that Mayank so proudly endorses. And, in Mayank, Fast&Up has a role model that typifies the modern-day athlete, giving equal importance to skill, hard work, and the right lifestyle choices.

The classy century in the second Test proves that the double ton in the first match was not just mere luck but the lad has the perfect mix of endurance, fitness and finesse in batting skills. Not many can spend a whole day batting and facing bullet-like deliveries from the likes of Rabada and Philander and score a century. You have to be on top of your fitness and game while keeping faith in your skills.

Mayank’s fitness, stamina and endurance are the best examples of what you can do if you have the faith in your skills and a nutrition partner like Fast&Up to fuel you up whenever you need an extra propulsion.

