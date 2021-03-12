I didn’t want Siraj to develop bad habits of chucking: Former Hyderabad chief selector Jyothi Prasad

India’s pace bowling hero, Mohammed Siraj, could not have asked for a better stage to make his Test debut than the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Boxing Day Test has its own share of thrills, pressure, excitement and expectations to live up to.

The right-arm pacer from Hyderabad got the break after fellow paceman Mohammad Shami was hit on his arm in the first Test – the pink-ball game in Adelaide. Siraj did not disappoint his captains, Ajinkya Rahane in Australia and Virat Kohli in India (against England), picking up 16 wicket in five Tests. This included a 5/73 as the leader of an inexperienced bowling line-up in the Brisbane Test, which India won, handing Australia their first defeat at the Gabba since 1988.

Siraj’s instant success in Tests is not surprising at all. He has had fruitful outings with the red ball, right from his initial days in Ranji Trophy with Hyderabad and into the India ‘A’ tours. Siraj, who turns 27 on Saturday, was not blooded seriously into red-ball cricket until about six years ago.

Siraj was spotted by former Hyderabad swing bowler P Jyothi Prasad, who was a contemporary of Kapil Dev in the 1970s, having attended national camps at NIS Patiala, before missing out on playing international cricket.

Prasad was the chairman of the Hyderabad selection committee when Siraj was playing tennis ball cricket in the old Hyderabad city.

“When I was the chairman of the Hyderabad selection committee, I used to watch local matches a lot. Siraj was playing for Charminar CC against Railways in a local match and took a lot of wickets. I saw him bowl quick. It was after a long time that I was seeing a bowler in Hyderabad bowling so fast. I thought this boy had some stuff,” the 68-year-old Prasad told Sportskeeda from Hyderabad.

Prasad discovered from Siraj himself that he was only playing matches and did not have any coach.

“I told him ‘you have to work hard’. It was then that I spoke with the secretary of the Charminar CC to take him under my wings. From there on, I was behind Siraj and ensured that he received proper coaching. At that time, (former India off-spinner) Arshad Ayub was the president of Hyderabad CA and was supportive of my idea of Siraj getting proper guidance from the association. My colleagues in the selection committee were also very supportive of Siraj,” Prasad, who played in 43 first-class matches and took 102 wickets from 1969-70 to 1984-85, said.

In order for Siraj not to pick up the bad habits from bowling in tennis-ball cricket, Prasad told him to discontinue it.

“Siraj was playing a lot of local matches, which were all betting matches that they played in the old city. When he got selected for the state youth side (under-23), I told him to stop those tennis ball matches. The reason being that I have seen a lot of bowlers bowling there chucking in their attempt to bowl faster. I did not want Siraj to develop the bad habits of chucking,” Prasad said.

Prasad was also concerned that Hyderabad, and Indian cricket, should not lose a bowler of Siraj's calibre.

“In order to play for the state, the players had to go through selection trials and play in zonal matches. I included him in one of the representative teams. I told my fellow selectors that this boy had huge potential. Though he was picking up wickets, he did not have a five-wicket haul. I pushed him for the under-23 team, and in the next year for the Ranji Trophy. I saw in Siraj a bright prospect for Hyderabad,” he added.

I told Bharat Arun to look after Siraj: Prasad

Siraj with SRH during IPL 2017.

Fortunately for Siraj, Hyderabad then had Bharat Arun, the current Indian bowling coach, guiding the fortunes of their Ranji Trophy side.

Prasad said: “Arun was the state coach then. I told Arun to look after Siraj. As a former medium-pacer myself, I helped Siraj rectify a few points. But being under Arun for one year in Hyderabad helped him a great deal in developing his skills.”

Though Siraj was first picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2017, he reunited with Arun in the Indian team later that year and has since continued to grow under the guidance of Arun.

Prasad was pleased that Siraj is coached by one person, instead of too many people causing more confusion.

“This boy is disciplined. Whatever you tell him, he puts into practice. He is more mature now. Earlier, he used to bowl short. Arun has got it rectified. For instance, after releasing the ball, his arm used to finish at the left pocket. Now, he has got it rectified and is doing well under Arun. It is Siraj’s luck that he has Arun as the bowling coach of the Indian team,” he said.

Siraj picked up 13 wickets in three Tests in Australia, 10 of them being top-order batsmen including Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade and Will Pucovski. Prasad said that apart from being quick, Siraj made the batsmen play and hit the deck hard.

“Siraj makes the batsmen play by bowling more on the up. He has improved his pace. Bowling on the up with pace will fetch him more wickets. The Australian wickets will suit his type of bowling. He can clean up the batsmen with his skills,” said Prasad.

Though Prasad is not in constant touch with Siraj, he is regularly talking to Arun.

“Too many cooks spoil the broth. Arun plans for his bowlers and goes step by step. If you are under one coach, you benefit a lot. I am really happy for Siraj that he is with Arun. You get a lot of time to practice with your coach. That has helped him a lot.”

Prasad said that he could see a lot of difference in Siraj from the time he started to where he has reached now.

“After he started playing for India, there is a lot of difference in terms of approach to the game. It is up to him from now on what he wants to do,” he added.

Siraj played in two of the home Tests against England, shared the new ball with 101-Test veteran Ishant Sharma, and picked up three wickets as the matches were dominated by spinners.

In the five Tests he has played, India have won four. In the other four internationals that Siraj has played in – 1 ODI and 3 T20Is – India have won three of them.