Michael Holding and Jofra Archer's bowling actions are two of the easiest, states Ian Bishop

  • Ian Bishop stated that Jofra Archer's bowling action reminded him of Michael Holding.
  • Ian Bishop also spoke about how impactful Jofra Archer has been in his short international career so far.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 04 Jul 2020, 23:54 IST
Ian Bishop stated that Jofra Archer
Ian Bishop stated that Jofra Archer's bowling action reminded him of Michael Holding.

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop compared current England pacer Jofra Archer's bowling action with that of West Indian legend Michael Holding and stated that the actions of these two bowlers were very easy on the eye.

During an interaction with Nasser Hussain and Elma Smit at the ICC podcast titled 'Cricket Inside Out', Ian Bishop spoke about the actions of modern-day bowlers and pointed out Jofra Archer's action as one with minimum fuss and maximum output.

"In terms of modern guys, when I talk about bowling techniques, Jofra Archer's easiness reminds me of Michael Holding, Holding and Archer's bowling actions are two of the easiest, orthodox actions I have ever seen. I rate Archer's potential very highly," Ian Bishop said.

Jofra Archer has achieved a lot in his short international career so far. Originally from Barbados, Jofra Archer decided to play international cricket for England and has made a huge impact for England in a short time across all three formats. Jofra Archer has played 7 Tests, 14 ODIs and 1 T20I in his career so far, picking 55 wickets across all formats.

Jofra Archer can contribute across the board

Along with his searing pace, Jofra Archer is also blessed with the ability to bowl accurate yorkers, something which is a huge advantage in limited-overs cricket, especially in the death overs. Jofra Archer also knows how to use the long handle and his batting ability can come in handy for England, especially in the white-ball formats.

Jofra Archer has been named in England's 13-man squad against West Indies for the first Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. International cricket had come to a standstill from March 13 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But international cricket is set to return from July 8 as England is set to host West Indies for a three-match Test series.

Published 04 Jul 2020, 23:45 IST
England vs West Indies Live Score West Indies Cricket England Cricket Team Michael Holding Jofra Archer Cricket News Today England vs West Indies 2020 Teams & Squads England vs West Indies Head to Head
