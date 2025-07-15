Mitchell Starc vs Jasprit Bumrah - comparing their stats after 47 Tests

Australia's legendary left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc created history in the third Test against West Indies at Sabina Park in Jamaica. He needed just 15 balls to complete a five-wicket haul in the second innings, thus registering the fastest five-fer in men's Tests. The previous record was jointly held by three bowlers - Ernie Toshack, Stuart Broad and Scott Boland (19 balls).

Starc finished the second innings with sensational figures of 6-9 from 7.3 overs as West Indies were bundled out for 27, the second-lowest total in Test history. During the course of his six-wicket haul, the 35-year-old also joined the 400-wicket club in what was incidentally his landmark 100th Test match.

Starc and India's Jasprit Bumrah are two of the leading fast bowlers in world cricket today. Having made his Test debut in January 2018, Bumrah has so far featured in 47 Test matches. On that note, let's compare Starc and Burmah's bowling stats after 47 Tests.

Mitchell Starc vs Jasprit Bumrah - Who has more wickets and a better average after 47 Tests?

After 47 Tests, Starc had 196 wickets to his name at an average of 28.22. Of his 196 scalps, 51 came against Ashes rivals England from 12 matches at an average of 27.92. The left-arm pacer also picked up 34 wickets in seven matches against South Africa, averaging 30.70 and 34 scalps in five Tests against Sri Lanka, averaging 19.14. Against India, Starc had 28 wickets from nine Tests.

Having played 47 Test matches, Bumrah has picked up 217 wickets at a stupendous average of 19.48. Of his 200-plus scalps, 64 have come against Australia from 12 matches at an average of 17.15. Bumrah has also picked up 72 wickets in 16 Tests against England at an average of 21.97. Further, in eight Tests against South Africa, he has claimed 38 wickets at an average of 20.76.

Mitchell Starc vs Jasprit Bumrah - Who has more five-fers after 47 Tests?

After 47 matches, Starc had nine five-wicket hauls to his credit, with a best of 6-50, which was registered against Sri Lanka in Galle in August 2016. He also claimed 5-44 in the same match to finish the Test with 11 wickets. Of his nine five-fers, four came against Sri Lanka, three against England and two against South Africa.

Bowler Wickets Average BBI BBM 5w 10w Mitchell Starc 196 28.22 6-50 11-94 9 1 Jasprit Bumrah 217 19.48 6-27 9-86 15 0

(Mitchell Starc vs Jasprit Bumrah bowling stats after 47 Tests)

After 47 Tests, Bumrah has 15 five-fers to his credit, with a best of 6-27, which was registered against West Indies at Kingston in Jamaica in August 2019. Of Bumrah's 15 five-wicket hauls, five have been registered against England, four against Australia, three against South Africa, two against West Indies and one against Sri Lanka.

Mitchell Starc vs Jasprit Bumrah - Who has a better record in winning causes after 47 Tests?

Looking at Starc's record in winning causes after his first 47 Tests, he played 23 matches and claimed 99 wickets at an average of 25.65. Strangely, only three of his nine five-fers came in winning causes, while six came in losses. In 19 matches that Australia lost, Starc claimed 81 wickets at an average of 29.24.

Bowler Matches Wickets Average BBI BBM 5w 10w Mitchell Starc 23 99 25.65 5-34 9-109 3 0 Jasprit Bumrah 20 110 14.50 6-27 9-86 9 0

(Mitchell Starc vs Jasprit Bumrah bowling stats in winning causes after 47 Tests)

Of his 47 Tests, Bumrah has featured in 20 matches that India have won. The right-arm pacer has claimed 110 scalps in these games at a brilliant average of 14.50. Nine of Bumrah's 15 five-fers have come in winning causes, four in losses and two in draws. In 23 Tests that India have lost, Bumrah has claimed 85 wickets at an average of 26.24.

Mitchell Starc vs Jasprit Bumrah - Who has a better record in away matches after 47 Tests?

Of his first 47 Tests, Starc played 21 Test matches in away conditions. The left-arm pacer claimed 84 wickets at an average of 26.77, with the aid of six five-fers and one ten-wicket match haul. He also played three neutral Tests, claiming six scalps.

Of his 47 Test matches, Bumrah has played 34 away from home. He has picked up 170 wickets at an average of 19.58, with 13 five-fers. The Indian pacer has played one Test at a neutral venue - the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton in which he went wicketless.

