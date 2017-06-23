Mithali Raj slams journalist when asked to name her 'favourite male cricketer'

Mithali Raj answered with a straight bat to a question that reeked of gender bias.

Mithali Raj, the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, has made it clear that female cricketers should not be compared to their male counterparts.

On being asked who her favourite male cricketer is between India and Pakistan, Raj took no prisoners and slammed the reporter in question. The incident happened on the eve of the Women’s World Cup at the opening dinner and media roundtable event and Raj had a snappy response.

ESPNcricinfo quoted her saying, “Do you ask the same question to a male cricketer? Do you ask them who their favourite female cricketer is? I have always been asked who's your favourite cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.”

Mithali Raj is a living legend when it comes to women’s cricket having played at the top-most level for almost 17 years now. She has an enviable record in ODIs, having amassed 5781 runs at an average of 52.08 and is only the second woman to cross the 5,000-run mark. Her numbers even put some of the male cricketers to shame.

Although there have been concerted efforts to publicise women’s cricket lately, Raj pointed out that Indian women cricketers do not enjoy that insane amount of publicity as opposed to their male counterparts. However, she was quick to admit that men’s cricket does set the bar for the women.

She also conceded to requiring to lean on the expertise of men in the sport, in particular in the coaching department. Earlier this year, Purnima Rau was replaced by Tushar Arothe as the coach of the women’s team and Raj revealed that the team has benefitted from his guidance.

"Do you ask the same question to a male cricketer?" Thank you, Mithali Raj https://t.co/ETxO9itgcn — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) June 23, 2017

Superb response from Indian skipper Mithali Raj. Asked by a reporter who her favourite male player is: "Would you ask a man that?" #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/RqgVLzXp46 — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) June 22, 2017

If anything, the question signifies the inherent gender bias in sports, especially in India. At a time when the PV Sindhus, the Sania Mirzas and the Harmanpreet Kaurs are bringing so many laurels to the country, it is astonishing how little emphasis we put on women's sports.

I fail to recall any instance in which an Indian sportsman was asked who his favourite women counterpart is. Had this question been asked, it would certainly help in shifting the focus on women’s sport, something that is direly necessary.

