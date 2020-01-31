Mohammad Shami is the best fast bowler in the world at the moment: Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar was impressed by the way Mohammad Shami bowled

You know you are a really good bowler when you receive heaps of praises from arguably one of the fastest bowlers to ever play the game. Shoaib Akhtar was overjoyed with the way Mohammad Shami bowled in the third T20I against New Zealand and termed him to be the best fast bowler in the world at the moment.

In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar said

“shami is a very clever bowler. He is the find of India and he is the best fast bowler in the world. Whatever situation you put him in, he always excels, whether it’s a world cup or a T20 in New Zealand, he’s a very very smart fast bowler. When he got to know that yorkers won’t work, he immediately switched to length balls and bouncers.”

New Zealand just needed 9 runs off the final over and a well-set Kane Williamson and the experienced Ross Taylor were at the crease. The first ball of the over went for a gigantic six over mid-wicket and with only three runs needed off five balls, it looked all but certain that India would lose the game.

But Shami came roaring back in the over, removing both Williamson and Taylor to somehow tie the game for India. Rohit Sharma then won the game for India hitting two sixes of the last two balls of the Super Over.

Shami bowled a nerveless last over to set up a tie and a Super Over

“When Taylor hit Shami for a six in the first ball, I thought the match was over but that’s where the experience of Shami came into play. He realised there was little bit of dew which will help the ball skid if he hits the length.” Akhtar revealed.

“Taylor had also hit me a lot through the mid-wicket region in the last match but unfortunately he dragged the same shot onto his stumps on the last ball. But credit to Shami.” He added.

Akhtar was also sympathetic towards the New Zealand team as they suffered yet another heartbreaking loss in the Super Over, something that they had experienced in the 2019 World Cup final too.

“I feel bad for New Zealand. All the memories of the World Cup crept up. You could almost feel the pain in their eyes.” Akhtar said.