Mohammed Siraj equals Jasprit Bumrah's massive feat with six-fer on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj stood out for the visitors with figures of 6-70 in the first innings against England in the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday, July 4. Siraj, who had dismissed Zak Crawley (19) late on Day 2 of the Test, added five more scalps on Day 3 to put India on top.

England resumed their second innings at Egbaston at 77-3. Siraj dismissed overnight batter Joe Root (22) and opposition skipper Ben Stokes (0) off consecutive deliveries to leave the hosts reeling 84-5. Following a 303-run stand between Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184*), the pacer returned to clean up the tail. He picked up the last three wickets as England were bowled out for 407.

Following his six-wicket haul on Friday, the right-arm fast bowler became only the second Indian cricketer after Jasprit Bumrah to claim five or more wickets in an innings in Test matches in England, Australia, South Africa, and West Indies.

Before his six-fer in Birmingham, the 31-year-old had registered sensational figures of 6-15 from nine overs against South Africa in Cape Town in January 2024. Siraj has also picked up 6-60 against West Indies in Port of Spain (July 2023) and 5-73 against Australia in Brisbane (January 2021).

As for Bumrah, the seasoned right-arm pacer has as many as four five-wicket hauls in Australia, three each in England and South Africa and two in West Indies. Only two of the fast bowler's 14 five-fers have come in home conditions. Bumrah claimed 5-83 in the first innings of the opening Test against England in Leeds before going wicketless in the second innings.

How Mohammed Siraj dismantled England on Day 3 at Edgbaston

Having reduced England to 77-3 by stumps on Day 2 in Birmingham, India would have been keen to get off to a perfect start on Day 3 on Friday. Siraj provided the visitors exactly that. He was lucky with the scalp of Root, who tickled one to the keeper down leg. Stokes was, however, sent back for a golden duck with a terrific short ball that the England captain could only nick to the keeper.

Following the massive 303-run stand between Brook and Smith, Siraj returned to run through England's tail with the second new ball. The right-arm pacer trapped Brydon Carse (0) and Josh Tongue (0) lbw with deliveries that were too good for the batters. Shoaib Bashir (0) was then cleaned up as he left one alone after being stuck on the helmet by a bouncer.

