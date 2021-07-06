4 random facts about cricket

Started in 1844, the game of cricket has evolved briskly with billions of people around the globe having their hearts attached to this beautiful sport now. Especially in India, people are divided into two categories - people who like cricket and people who worship cricket.

Cricket is a game of stats and records. Over the past century, the sport has consistently seen various kinds of records being created and toppled, with each special performance having its place in the history books.

This article is about random facts about the enthralling game. Not sure if you knew these facts before!

#1 The highest number of runs scored in an over is 77

Wellington vs Canterbury scorecard

Shocking, right? Think about what the bowler would've felt after leaking 77 runs in just one over. The incident occurred during the final day of Wellington's Shell Trophy match against Canterbury in Christchurch.

It was the last day of the match, and Canterbury required 291 runs in the remaining 59 overs. A partnership between Lee Germon and Roger Ford, after Canterbury slumped to 108-8, made their team require 95 runs in just 12 balls. Wellington's captain Morrison handed the ball to Bert Vance, the New Zealand batsman who was nearing the end of his career.

Vance proceeded to bowl a succession of no balls, and out of his first 17 deliveries, only one was legitimate. The over went as follows (the balls in bold are the legitimate ones) - 0444664614106666600401.

The problem elevated when the scorers lost track of what was happening. Even the umpires were left baffled and unknowingly allowed only five legitimate deliveries before calling an end to proceedings.

#2 Wasim Akram’s highest Test score is more than Sachin Tendulkar's

Sachin Tendulkar and Wasim Akram

It's quite an interesting fact that a player who has adorned the game of cricket with the willow in his hands and has been the epitome of ideal batsmanship has the highest Test score of 248*, which is outnumbered by predominantly a bowling all-rounder.

Wasim Akram scored his only Test double hundred during the home series against Zimbabwe in 1996. He smashed 22 fours and 12 on his way to scoring 257*.

Sachin Tendulkar's highest Test score, meanwhile, came against Bangladesh at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka in 2004.

Although Irfan Pathan starred in that particular match, picking up 11 wickets, Tendulkar scored 248*, eventually running out of partners at the other end. India won the match by an innings and 140 runs.

#3 Chris Gayle is the only batsman to hit a six off the first ball of a Test match

Chris Gayle in action in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Chris Gayle has several six-hitting records to his name. His attacking style of play is a secret to none in the cricketing fraternity. Despite being a star in the T20 format, the southpaw is also one of the few to score two triple centuries in Test cricket.

It is not surprising that Gayle is the only player who has hit a six off the first ball of a Test match. He achieved the feat by smashing Bangladesh debutant spinner Sohag Gazi for a six on the first ball of 2012 Mirpur Test, the 2,051st Test in history.

Gayle has hit 539 sixes across all formats, the most in international cricket.

#4 On the morning of 11/11/11, South Africa needed 111 runs to win at 11:11 am

Heights of co-incidence! A once in 1000 years stat miracle



On November 11, 2011, at 11:11 AM, South Africa needed 111 runs to win vs Australia in the Cape Town Test. So, 11/11/11, @OfficialCSA needed 111 runs at 11:11 AM. Jaw dropping #SAvsAUShttps://t.co/KfaHaCNF3a — News Nation (@NewsNationTV) November 11, 2019

Cricket is a game of numbers and digits and it can be dubious and weird at times. One such incident took place on 11/11/11. On the third day of the first Test between South Africa and Australia at Cape Town, the Proteas needed 236 to win the game.

When they were 125 for 1, a fascinating stat was recorded. At 11:11 am on 11/11/2011, South Africa needed 111 runs to win the game.

All the fans inside the stadium stood on one leg for the duration of that minute to commemorate "the Nelson of all Nelsons", with umpire Ian Gould also getting into the spirit. All the while the scoreboard read 11:11 11/11/11. What a coincidence that was! South Africa ultimately won the game of cricket by eight wickets.

