MS Dhoni makes captaincy easier for Virat Kohli, says Ajinkya Rahane

What’s the story?

Ajinkya Rahane, the Player of the Series in India’s recently concluded ODI-series against West Indies, recently spoke about the tour and India’s takeaways from it. Rahane said that it has been extremely helpful for both captain Virat Kohli as well as the team to have MS Dhoni around to guide them through these events.

“It's great to have MS Dhoni around. We are all lucky to have him. It becomes easier for Virat with him around. Many times Virat went and asked him opinions and he came up with great ideas. It's good to see both of them working together,” Rahane told India Today.

The Mumbaikar also thanked Kohli for the support that he got from him before and during the series.

“Virat told me in West Indies to back myself and not to take the pressure. He told me you are the best and know how to handle the situation. When the captain asks you to bat with freedom and says I am backing you and the team is with you, what more do you want?” said the 29-year-old.

In case you didn’t know...

Kohli believes India can use Rahane as a floater in limited-overs cricket

Rahane warmed the benches throughout the ICC Champions Trophy that was hosted in England in June this year. With both the Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, flourishing in the tournament, there was no place for Rahane in the playing XI.

The Rising Pune Supergiant batsman got his opportunity when Rohit was rested for the West Indies tour. He made full use of it, and scored four fifty-plus scores in the five-match series, converting one into a century.

The details

Dhoni is one of the veterans of the Indian team today and many youngsters, including Rishabh Pant, have thrived under his tutelage. Dhoni even took up the responsibility of mentoring the newer members of the squad for the West Indies tour after Anil Kumble resigned as the coach of the team right before it commenced.

The team were without a coach, but Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh stood up to the task of guiding the budding international cricketers.

Dhoni is not only helping the youngsters though. His tactical genius and excellence behind the stumps have been invaluable for the Indian skipper, Kohli. Kohli was seen seeking advice from Dhoni on many occasions in the series, showing how crucial the 37-year-old is for the national side even today.

What’s next?

India will now go to Sri Lanka for a full-fledged tour comprising three Tests, five ODIs and a one-off T20I. It will be interesting to see if and how Kohli manages to incorporate Rahane into the limited overs side now, considering Sharma will be back for the tour.

Dhoni will again play an important role in the limited-over series, keeping in mind that India will have to start preparing for ICC World Cup 2019.

Author’s take

It is heartwarming to see that there are no clashes of ego between the former and current captains of the Indian team. Kohli has a beautiful working relationship with Dhoni, and it is evident from the kinds of performances that the team have produced on the field.

Indian fans would hope that the two maintain such camaraderie until Dhoni’s career comes to an end.