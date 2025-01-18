MS Dhoni vs Mohammad Rizwan - comparing the stats of the two wicket-keepers after 83 ODIs

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan is among the top all-format wicketkeeper batters in world cricket at present. He is part of the Pakistan squad that is currently taking on West Indies in the first Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The right-handed batter contributed a crucial 71 in Pakistan's first innings. He hit nine fours in a determined knock before being trapped leg before by Kevin Sinclair.

Playing in his 38th Test match, the 32-year-old has so far scored 2,197 runs at an average of 41.45, with the aid of three hundreds and 11 half-centuries. His career-best score of 171* came against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi in August 2024. Rizwan has also featured in 106 T20Is and has smashed 3,414 runs at an average of 47.41 and a strike rate of 125.37, with one hundred and 30 fifties to his name.

The Pakistan keeper-batter also has an impressive record in one-day cricket. When it comes to ODIs, India's MS Dhoni is considered among the greatest keeper-batters of all time. Rizwan has so far featured in 83 ODIs, while Dhoni ended his career with 350 games. On that note, let's compare some stats of the two stumpers after 83 one-day matches.

Trending

#1 MS Dhoni vs Mohammad Rizwan: Who has more runs and hundreds after 83 ODIs?

Having played 83 ODIs, Rizwan has 2,352 runs, with the aid of three hundreds and 15 half-centuries. The experienced Pakistan keeper-batter has been not out 17 times and has been dismissed without scoring on two occasions. Of his three one-day hundreds, two have come against Australia and one against Sri Lanka.

Rizwan struck 131* off 121 balls against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad in the 2023 World Cup. He also scored 115 off 126 balls against Australia in Sharjah in March 2019 and 104 off 102 balls against Australia in Dubai in March 2019. Of his 2,352 runs, 435 runs have come in 17 matches against Australia, while 359 runs have come in 10 games against New Zealand and 353 in seven matches against Sri Lanka.

Dhoni ended his ODI career with 350 matches and amassed 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57 and a strike rate of 87.56, with the aid of 10 tons and 73 half-centuries. Looking at his one-day record after 83 matches, he had scored 2,427 runs with the help of three hundreds and 13 half-centuries. Dhoni was unbeaten on 19 occasions and was dismissed without scoring five times.

The former India captain hammered 183* off 145 balls against Sri Lanka in Jaipur in October 2005, 148 off 123 deliveries against Pakistan in Visakhapatnam in April 2005. The legendary stumper also scored 139* off 97 balls for Asia XI against Africa XI in Chennai in June 2007. Of his 2,427 runs, 542 came against Pakistan in 13 games and 490 against Sri Lanka in 16 matches.

#2 MS Dhoni vs Mohammad Rizwan: Who has a better average and strike rate after 83 ODIs?

After 83 ODIs, Rizwan has an average of 41.26 and a strike rate of 88.68. The Pakistan keeper-batter averages 39.54 against Australia at a strike rate of 85.79 and 59.83 against New Zealand at a strike rate of 94.47. Against Sri Lanka, the 32-year-old averages a whopping 176.50 (six not outs) at a strike rate of 109.62.

After 83 one-dayers, Dhoni had an average of 44.12 and an impressive strike rate of 97.04. The former India captain averaged 60.22 against Pakistan at a strike rate of 105.44 and 61.25 against Sri Lanka at a strike rate of 102.51. Dhoni also averaged 39.62 against West Indies from 13 ODIs at a strike rate of 100.95.

#3 MS Dhoni vs Mohammad Rizwan: Who has more catches and stumpings after 83 ODIs?

As Pakistan's designated keeper-batter, Rizwan has taken 81 catches and has effected three stumpings. Overall, he has taken 93 catches, but 12 of them have been as a fielder. The Pakistan keeper has taken 27 catches against Australia, 11 against South Africa and 10 against New Zealand.

After 83 ODIs (all as designated keeper), Dhoni had taken 81 catches and had effected 21 stumpings. Of his catches, 17 came against Sri Lanka, 14 each against Pakistan and England and 10 against West Indies. Dhoni effected six stumpings against Bangladesh and three each against England and Sri Lanka.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news