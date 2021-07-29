IND vs SL 2021: "If Sri Lanka had 14-15 runs to chase in the final over, it would have been difficult"- Muralidaran delivers his verdict on Sri Lanka's final over win 

Former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralidaran termed the six in the penultimate over as the moment where the course of the game changed. Chamika Karunaratne dispatched a full toss beyond the boundary ropes to change the equation drastically.

2nd T20I. 18.3: B Kumar to C Karunaratne (8), 6 runs, 121/6 https://t.co/Y1CoB31bO5 #SLvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 28, 2021

The Indian vice-captain stepped up to bowl the penultimate over with 20 runs to defend. By the end of the over, Sri Lanka only needed eight to win, which the pair of Chamika Karunaratne and man-of-the-match Dhananjaya de Silva were able to do with ease of debutant Chetan Sakariya's bowling.

Muralidaran noted that India had not posted enough runs on the board, but lauded the fight put up by the visitors. Muralidaran added that had Sri Lanka required 14 or 15 runs in the final over, it would have been very difficult to obtain.

"Yeah, definitely because the total was not enough. 132 was not a par score, but India gave a very good fight because it looked at one time we'll win the match, but Dhananjaya played well and Karunaratne came and that six he hit off the full toss changed the course of the match and changed the equation. So, if we had 14-15 to chase in the last over, it would have been difficult for Sri Lanka," Muralidaran said while speaking to ESPN Cricinfo after the match

Lack of batsmen made it hard for India to post a good total: Muralidaran

India could only play with five batsmen, with the majority of the contingent being in isolation with Krunal Pandya having contracted the virus. With eight close contacts being off the series, India only had five batsmen in the playing eleven that included three debutants.

According to Muralidaran, this made a huge impact in the match, as despite the slow nature of the track, they could only post 132. Dhawan donned the role of anchor while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal chipped in with valuable cameos. However, it was the frail middle order that cost India, as they fell flat in the death overs flourish.

"I think India was depleted due to COVID and they only played with 5 batsmen and no all-rounders at all. That made them very difficult to set a decent total for Sri Lanka. Bowling wise, they had decent bowlers and only used five bowlers and did not use the fast bowler because the wicket was on the slower side,' Muralidaran added

The third T20I which also marks the final game of the tour, will be contested tomorrow (July 29) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Team India might have to turn towards their net bowlers to replace the injured Navdeep Saini.

