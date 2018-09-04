What should be the Indian line-up for the last Test

Another overseas Test series. Another defeat. This has become quite a familiar sight for fans of Indian cricket for the last 6-7 years. The fans had high expectations at the beginning of the tour that this time, India will finally win an away Test series.

Alas! It wasn't to be this time either. What will sting more is that India actually had a very good chance of winning the series as the England team looked very vulnerable at home and India had a quality pace attack in their arsenal.

But again, like the previous South Africa tour, the batsmen (save for one man) let down the bowlers. Batsmen like Rahane and Pujara improved as the series went along, but none were trustworthy enough to provide support to Kohli on a consistent basis.

The Indians have now lost the series 3-1 with one game to play at The Oval. This dead rubber match can be used as an opportunity to provide youngsters with a chance to play an overseas Test match and give them a feel of foreign conditions and what is it like to face quality seam bowling at their own backyard.

Openers:

The openers have failed to deliver a solid start in this series. Two occasions where they provided a solid start through a 50-run-partnership were in the two innings at Trent Bridge, which incidentally, India went on to win.

Many people have vouched for young Prithvi Shaw to get his maiden cap in the last Test match. He got his call-up to the squad on the basis of a superb showing at the first-class level, evident by his average of 56.72 at that level. At 20 years of age, the only way that he can go is upwards and providing him with a place in the openers' slot is a perfect way to start his international career.

But who will he replace? Will it be Dhawan or Rahul? While Dhawan has looked better than Rahul, I will still replace the former as he has been a part of all of India's previous tours, including one to England and has repeatedly failed to leave a mark, getting dropped midway through the series on numerous occasions.

This is Rahul's first tour to England and he has tremendous potential to be one of India's finest openers. He has a 100 in Australia to back that up. I will give him one more chance at the top of the order.

Openers: Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul

